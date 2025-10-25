Pecunity Launches Globally, Bridging Compliance and Innovation in Decentralized Finance

FREIBURG, Germany, Oct. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pecunity , a next-generation decentralized finance (DeFi) platform, officially announces its launch, inviting crypto investors to earn additional APY on their digital assets through fully automated and transparent yield strategies. Built under the registered German software company 3Blocks UG, Pecunity delivers a compliant, audited, and user-friendly approach to passive income generation — even in volatile markets.

In an industry where many trading-based crypto projects are losing steam, Pecunity introduces a new paradigm for sustainable DeFi growth. The platform empowers users to earn passive income on their crypto or stablecoins across up, down, and sideways markets — without managing multiple wallets or complex setups.

“Our mission is to make DeFi passive income accessible and sustainable,” said Lars Berge, COO and Co-Founder of Pecunity. “Users shouldn’t have to navigate complex tools to make their money work for them. Pecunity handles everything under the hood, so investors can simply deposit and earn.”

Building Stability in Volatile Markets

Pecunity’s automated strategies are designed to prioritize stability and sustainable yield over speculation. Its native token, $PEC, acts as the platform’s utility and value backbone. Each transaction on the platform burns a portion of $PEC, creating a deflationary model that directly ties token value to user activity and ecosystem growth.

With low fees, advanced automation, and multichain + account abstraction technology, Pecunity simplifies the DeFi experience. Users can log in with a Google Account — no keys, no gas management — while maintaining full non-custodial control of their assets.

Launching on BNB Smart Chain (BSC)

Pecunity launches on BNB Smart Chain to offer fast transactions, minimal fees, and strong liquidity from day one. While BSC is the initial deployment network, the platform is engineered to be cross-chain from inception — integrating with major ecosystems like Base and Arbitrum to unlock the best yield opportunities across networks.

Fair Launch on PinkSale — No Private Rounds, No Insider Advantage

In contrast to the private-sale culture prevalent in DeFi, Pecunity is conducting a Fair Launch on PinkSale, ensuring equal access for all participants. There are no private rounds, no influencer allocations, and no early insider advantages. This approach reinforces Pecunity’s commitment to transparency and community-first growth.

“We built Pecunity as developers first, not marketers,” said Florian Meiswinkel, CEO and Co-Founder. “In most projects, users become exit liquidity after private sales. We changed that. Everyone gets a fair start on PinkSale.”

A Developer-Led Vision for the Future of DeFi

Pecunity’s founding trio — experienced blockchain developers — represents the growing movement of builder-led DeFi projects focused on real utility, security, and user empowerment. With a MiCAR-compliant structure and a Cyfrin audit, Pecunity stands out as a rare blend of regulatory readiness and decentralized innovation.

