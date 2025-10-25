DFY Vending Expands Vending Program Nationwide, Earning Rave Reviews from Investors





BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DFY Vending, a leading U.S.-based provider of Done-For-You vending machine solutions, announced today the nationwide expansion of its popular Vending Machines program, bringing a turnkey passive income opportunity to more investors than ever before. This milestone reflects DFY Vending’s continued commitment to offering safe, legitimate, and fully managed vending solutions backed by overwhelmingly positive customer feedback.

Designed for investors looking to generate hands-free income, DFY Vending handles every step of the process from machine procurement and product stocking to placement and ongoing support allowing clients to enjoy consistent revenue without operational headaches.

“Our mission has always been to provide a legitimate and trustworthy way for investors to earn passive income,” said Ben Pirrie, Founder of DFY Vending. “With the nationwide rollout of our unique Vending Machines, we’re excited to help even more clients experience a safe, hassle-free investment that delivers real results, supported by authentic reviews and customer success stories.”

DFY Vending’s reputation is reinforced by glowing feedback across multiple platforms. Investors frequently highlight the company’s professionalism, transparency, and reliability. Positive reviews on Google Maps, BBB, and YouTube attest to the safety and legitimacy of the company’s services:

This expansion includes popular product lines and customizable vending options, helping investors diversify their portfolios with minimal effort. DFY Vending’s continued growth and strong customer satisfaction demonstrate the company’s leadership in the automated retail industry.

Investors interested in learning more about DFY Vending’s offerings or exploring turnkey passive income opportunities can visit https://dfyvending.com/ or contact the company directly.

About DFY Vending

DFY Vending is a U.S.-based company specializing in Done-For-You vending machine solutions that enable investors to earn safe, legitimate, and passive income. From machine setup and logistics to site placement and ongoing support, DFY Vending provides a fully managed system that delivers consistent results, backed by hundreds of positive reviews and customer success stories. Learn more at https://dfyvending.com/.

