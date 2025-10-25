DeFi Crypto Mutuum Finance Completes Phase 1 Roadmap as V1 Protocol Launch Approaches

Dubai, UAE, Oct. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the cryptocurrency market begins shifting its focus back to fundamentals, one new crypto project is standing out for its steady progress and structured delivery. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has been methodically advancing through its roadmap, turning development promises into tangible results. While many early-stage projects remain stuck in the concept phase, Mutuum Finance is laying a solid foundation for a fully functional decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem — one that’s nearing its first major milestone with the upcoming V1 protocol launch.









Unlike hype-driven ventures, Mutuum Finance focuses on visible progress — from audited smart contracts to consistent roadmap execution and active community engagement. This transparent approach has started attracting investors who value DeFi cryptos that show real progress and measurable milestones instead of speculation and vague promises.

What Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Is Building

Mutuum Finance is developing a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol on Ethereum designed to make on-chain finance more transparent, efficient, and secure. Its goal is to allow users to lend and borrow digital assets directly through smart contracts, removing the need for centralized intermediaries and improving trust across DeFi lending markets.

The protocol features two interconnected systems. The first is the pooled lending market, where users can deposit major tokens like ETH or USDT into liquidity pools and automatically earn interest. Depositors receive mtTokens, which function as interest-bearing receipts that grow in value as borrowers repay loans.

The second is the custom lending market, a Peer-to-Peer (P2P) system designed for smaller or niche assets. This allows users to set their own terms, creating flexible deals that aren’t limited by fixed-rate pools. Together, these systems form Mutuum’s dual-lending structure, offering efficiency for mainstream tokens and adaptability for emerging ones.

Roadmap Progress: From Foundation to Development

Mutuum Finance’s roadmap follows a clear, phased approach. Phase 1 focused on building the foundation of the project. This stage introduced Mutuum Finance to the public, launched its presale, and kicked off targeted marketing campaigns to grow its early community. The team also completed a CertiK smart-contract audit, earning a 90/100 Token Scan score, and formed a legal and compliance team to align with global standards. An AI-powered helpdesk was introduced to support users, while educational content explained the protocol’s core functions and lending mechanisms.

Now in Phase 2, the project has transitioned into hands-on technical development. This stage includes smart-contract construction, front-end DApp design, and back-end infrastructure setup — the systems responsible for processing loans, tracking interest, and managing liquidation events. Together, these developments form the backbone of the upcoming V1 protocol.

By completing its initial milestones on schedule, Mutuum Finance has demonstrated consistent progress, setting the stage for the next major upgrade — the Sepolia Testnet launch later this year.





Presale Progress and Community Transparency

Mutuum Finance’s presale has become one of the most structured and transparent in the market. The sale uses a fixed-price stage model, where each phase has a specific token allocation and a set price increase once sold out. This design ensures fairness, prevents manipulation, and rewards early participants who secure tokens before the next price jump.

So far, the project has raised over $17.8 million and attracted 17,400 holders, selling more than 770 million tokens out of the total 4 billion supply. With 45.5% allocated for presale, MUTM has already seen strong investor participation. The current Phase 6 price is $0.035, which is over 73% allocated. Once this phase concludes, the price will increase by about 20%, bringing it closer to the launch price of $0.06.

From its starting price of $0.01 in Phase 1, MUTM has already surged 250%, making it one of 2025’s most promising cheap cryptos under $1. This steady, transparent structure allows investors to see exactly how the project progresses and how each stage impacts token value.

To strengthen transparency, Mutuum also operates a 24-hour leaderboard that tracks contributions in real time. Each day, the top participant receives $500 worth of MUTM, encouraging consistent engagement and giving investors a live snapshot of community activity.

V1 Launch and Smart-Contract Security

Mutuum Finance’s upcoming V1 protocol launch is scheduled for Q4 2025 on the Sepolia Testnet, marking a major milestone in the project’s roadmap. This release will introduce the core elements of its DeFi lending architecture — including the Liquidity Pool, mtToken, Debt Token, and Liquidator Bot. Together, these components form the foundation for a fully functional on-chain credit market.

Initially, the testnet will support ETH and USDT for lending, borrowing, and collateralization. These assets were chosen for their stability and liquidity, providing a strong base for modeling rates and testing liquidation processes before expanding to other cryptocurrencies.

Security has been a key focus from the start. The CertiK audit confirmed that Mutuum’s code meets strict security standards, while the ongoing $50,000 bug bounty program encourages external developers to identify potential security gaps before the mainnet launch. These initiatives have made Mutuum a standout among early-stage DeFi projects in terms of transparency and technical readiness.

Growing Demand and Whale Activity

Investor interest continues to rise as Phase 6 nears completion. Several whale transactions, including six-figure contributions, have been recorded in recent weeks. Large investors often move into projects with clear progress and credible delivery timelines, and Mutuum’s steady development has made it one of the top cryptos in that category.

The consistent inflows suggest growing confidence in the project’s long-term potential. With V1 approaching, analysts believe that Mutuum Finance could see strong appreciation once its product goes live. The current presale price of $0.035 offers an early entry point before the $0.06 launch, giving investors a clear advantage before exchange listings and market exposure.

For many participants, the decision comes down to timing — buying now or paying a premium later. As Mutuum moves closer to its testnet release and new features like stablecoin integration, it’s becoming clear that this is more than just another DeFi crypto — it’s a structured, transparent ecosystem designed for sustainable growth.

