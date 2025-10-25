MoonBull ($MOBU) Announces Stage 5 Presale Milestone at $0.00006584 and Expanding Community Participation

HONG KONG, Oct. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoonBull ($MOBU) today announced the successful completion of Stage 5 in its ongoing presale, marking a key step in the project’s 23-stage rollout. The token is currently priced at $0.00006584, with over $450,000 raised and more than 1,500 holders actively participating.

The announcement underscores MoonBull’s structured, transparent, and community-focused approach as it continues to build momentum heading into the next presale phase.

Stage 5 Progress Reflects Transparent, Structured Growth

MoonBull’s presale follows a predefined mathematical model in which each stage increases by 27.40%, ensuring a consistent and measurable progression. Early participants have already achieved 163.36% growth since launch, reflecting steady engagement and demand.

A $10,000 position in Stage 5 equals approximately 151,883,355.58 tokens, with growth potential tied to the listing price of $0.00616.

The structure emphasizes long-term clarity for participants while maintaining a transparent pricing mechanism through all 23 presale stages.





Mobunomics: A Sustainable Token Economy

MoonBull operates under its proprietary Mobunomics framework — a mechanism that supports token stability through automatic liquidity integration, holder reflections, and deflationary burns.

2% added to liquidity on every transaction helps stabilize market activity.

on every transaction helps stabilize market activity. 2% distributed as reflections rewards token holders directly.

rewards token holders directly. 1% permanently burned, creating long-term token scarcity.



This design aims to ensure a self-reinforcing economy that benefits both active traders and long-term holders.

Launch Safeguards to Support Market Stability

MoonBull has also implemented a series of Launch Safeguards to enhance trading fairness and post-launch stability:

Tokens become claimable immediately after launch .

. The liquidity pool remains locked for 48 hours .

. A 60-minute claim-delay rule prevents early volatility.



These measures help protect the ecosystem from rapid sell-offs and ensure a balanced entry period for new participants.





Governance and Community Decision-Making

Community participation is central to MoonBull’s structure. The project’s Governance protocol follows a one-token-one-vote model, allowing holders to vote on feature integrations, campaign initiatives, and project updates.

This governance approach empowers participants to shape the future of the ecosystem directly, aligning MoonBull’s growth with its community’s collective decisions.

Expanding Ecosystem and Staking Features

MoonBull’s ecosystem combines accessibility with long-term incentives. Through its staking system, participants can earn rewards of up to 95% APY, designed to encourage sustained engagement and value retention.

The project’s roadmap includes the rollout of enhanced staking tiers, governance interfaces, and additional utilities designed to strengthen user participation and ecosystem growth.

Stage-Based Presale Framework and Referral Rewards

Each new presale stage introduces a predictable increase of 27.40%, supporting structured price advancement and transparency. Participants can also benefit from MoonBull’s referral system, where both referrers and referees receive 15% tokens instantly, promoting organic community expansion.

This approach blends growth incentives with community alignment, ensuring steady expansion across presale stages.





Long-Term Vision and Roadmap

MoonBull’s 23-stage rollout strategy provides a clear roadmap for ecosystem evolution. By emphasizing mathematical growth, deflationary economics, and decentralized decision-making, the project aims to establish a foundation for sustainable participation and trust-driven scalability.

With a focus on transparency, governance, and long-term engagement, MoonBull continues to advance its mission of creating a stable and rewarding blockchain ecosystem.

About MoonBull ($MOBU)

MoonBull ($MOBU) is an Ethereum-based blockchain project focused on utility, staking, and governance. Its ecosystem integrates liquidity mechanisms, reflections, and token burns to support consistent token health and value creation. Through its 23-stage presale structure, MoonBull promotes transparent participation, predictable growth, and decentralized community control.

Disclaimer: This content is provided by MoonBull. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher.

