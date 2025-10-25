OVIOS Unveils the 114-Inch Cloud Sectional Sofa: A Blend of Luxury, Comfort, and Everyday Versatility

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an era when homes have become the center of both work and leisure, furniture must do more than fill a room—it must adapt, inspire, and elevate daily life. OVIOS, the global furniture brand known for blending fashion, elegance, and affordable luxury, introduces its newest innovation: the 114-inch Cloud Sectional Sofa. Designed with premium materials, versatile configurations, and indulgent comfort, the Cloud Sectional redefines what it means to live—and lounge—in style.





A Sophisticated Look with Practical Appeal

At the heart of the Cloud’s appeal is its faux leather upholstery, carefully chosen to bring a sense of elevated sophistication to any home. The smooth, supple texture mimics the timeless allure of genuine leather, while offering the durability and easy-care practicality modern families demand. Spill a drink during game night or host kids’ movie marathons—cleanup remains effortless, and the sofa retains its polished look. This thoughtful material choice ensures that homeowners can enjoy a high-end aesthetic without the maintenance worries that often accompany natural leather.





The Cloud’s sleek lines and oversized silhouette make an architectural statement in the living room. With its low, structured profile and broad armrests, the design balances modern minimalism with inviting warmth. It is not just a place to sit, but a centerpiece that anchors the space with quiet confidence.

Comfort Engineered for Real Living

Step into the Cloud, and its name suddenly makes sense. Beneath the elegant exterior lies a meticulously designed comfort system. The seating is crafted with high-resilience sponge and individual pocket springs, creating the perfect harmony between plush softness and reliable support. Unlike sofas that sag over time, the Cloud maintains its structure, ensuring every moment—whether upright conversations or lazy weekend lounging—feels consistently indulgent.

Wide, deep seats (with a chaise measuring an impressive 56 inches in length) invite you to stretch out fully. For some, it’s the ideal place to catch up on reading or take a restorative afternoon nap. For others, it becomes a makeshift guest bed, offering visiting friends a sleep experience that rivals a real mattress. With the Cloud, comfort adapts to every lifestyle scenario.



Versatility that Fits Every Home

Homes today demand flexibility, and the Cloud delivers. Its L-shaped sectional design can be arranged as left- or right-facing, making it adaptable to different room layouts and design preferences. Whether you’re designing an open-concept living area or fitting into a cozy apartment, the Cloud can be configured to suit the space perfectly.

The sofa also transitions seamlessly between uses. By day, it’s a spacious hub for family activities. By evening, it doubles as a lounge-ready bed for binge-watching or sleeping overnight guests. Its multi-functional nature makes it more than furniture—it becomes a lifestyle solution for modern living.

A Statement in Size and Function

Generous in every dimension, the Cloud measures 114 inches wide, providing ample seating for family gatherings, social events, or quiet evenings in. Its expansive design means no one is left without space; children can sprawl with toys, friends can gather for game day, and couples can share quiet time without feeling crowded.

Yet, the size does not come at the expense of practicality. Wide armrests aren’t just design features—they serve as functional surfaces for balancing laptops, morning coffee, or a tray of snacks. Every detail reflects OVIOS’s belief that furniture should serve both form and function with equal dedication.

Effortless Convenience: No Assembly Required

In a market where most furniture demands hours of assembly, the Cloud Sectional distinguishes itself with an assembly-free design. Shipped in multiple boxes for easier handling, it arrives ready to use. Consumers can skip the frustration of tools and instructions, enjoying the sofa within minutes of delivery. It’s convenience without compromise—another hallmark of the OVIOS brand.

Designed for the Way We Live Today

As homes evolve into multi-purpose environments, the furniture within them must rise to meet the challenge. The Cloud Sectional reflects this evolution. With its faux leather sophistication, comfort-engineered filling, versatile configuration, expansive size, and effortless setup, it is built to adapt seamlessly to the rhythms of modern life.

“With the Cloud Sectional, we wanted to design more than just a sofa—we wanted to design an experience,” said a spokesperson for OVIOS. “Our mission has always been to make affordable luxury accessible. This piece embodies that philosophy by combining high-end aesthetics, practical convenience, and comfort engineered for real families.”

The Cloud is not simply a piece of furniture—it is a testament to how design and function can come together to enhance daily living. For homeowners seeking both a centerpiece and a sanctuary, the Cloud Sectional offers a lifestyle as expansive and inviting as its design.

About OVIOS

OVIOS is a global furniture brand committed to creating products that merge fashion, elegance, and affordable luxury. With a dedication to quality craftsmanship, practical design, and sustainability, OVIOS delivers furniture that transforms houses into homes. From modern sectionals to ergonomic office chairs, OVIOS designs each piece to offer beauty, comfort, and functionality—making premium living accessible to more families worldwide.

