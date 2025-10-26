OYO Las Vegas Cuts Guest Deposit from $300 to $100

Las Vegas, NV, Oct. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas, located just off the iconic Las Vegas Strip, has announced the reduction of its refundable guest deposit from $300 to $100. The move is part of OYO’s ongoing efforts to make the hotel experience more convenient, affordable, and welcoming for guests.

Since assuming asset management of the property in December 2024, OYO US Inc. has been implementing a series of enhancements to elevate the guest experience — from upgrading key facilities to modernizing policies. The new deposit policy is another step toward making travel with OYO more guest friendly.

“At OYO Las Vegas, we continue to listen to our guests and evolve based on their needs. Reducing the deposit amount helps remove make check-in simpler and more affordable. This change, combined with our ongoing upgrades to infrastructure and amenities is a step towards delivering a consistently high-quality and guest-friendly experience,” said Rohit Goel, Corporate Team - OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas.

The deposit policy update complements a broader modernization program currently underway at OYO Las Vegas. The hotel has recently completed upgrades to its elevator systems and central air conditioning, and refurbishment of guest rooms is planned in the coming months. The swimming pools have been expanded, and a new restaurant concept is being introduced in the space previously occupied by Hooters.

As part of its long-term vision, OYO aims to make the property one of the most exciting and inclusive casino hotels in Las Vegas, a place that welcomes a broad range of guests while staying true to its commitment to value. From introducing accessible gaming experiences like $1 blackjacks in the past to ongoing investments in comfort and affordability, OYO continues to ensure that guests don’t need to spend a lot to have a great time.

OYO Hotel and Casino Las Vegas is located at 115 East Tropicana Avenue on the south end of the Las Vegas Strip. The hotel has approximately 650 guest rooms, outdoor swimming pools, and a 24hour fitness centre. The property includes a full-service casino with slot machines, table games, and a William Hill Sports Book. Guests enjoy a variety of dining options. Other amenities include selfparking, complimentary Wi-Fi throughout the hotel, accessible facilities, and modern conveniences designed for guest comfort





