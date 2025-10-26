BAX COURT NOTICE: Lose Money on Baxter International Inc.? BFA Law Reminds Investors of the Approaching December 15 Class Action Deadline

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX) and certain of the Company’s senior executives for securities fraud after significant stock drop resulting from the potential violations of the federal securities laws.

If you invested in Baxter, you are encouraged to obtain additional information by visiting: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/baxter-international-inc-class-action.

Investors have until December 15, 2025, to ask the Court to be appointed to lead the case. The complaint asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of investors in Baxter common stock. The case is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois and is captioned Electrical Workers Pension Fund, Local 103, I.B.E.W. v. Baxter International Inc., et al., No. 1:25-cv-12672.

Why Was Baxter Sued Under the Federal Securities Laws?



Baxter manufactures medical devices. One of the Company’s most important growth drivers is its Novum IQ Large Volume pump (“Novum LVP”), a medical device that intravenously delivers medications, blood products, and nutrients to patients. In 2020, Baxter launched the Novum LVP in Canada while its application for FDA approval in the U.S. was pending. After the Canada launch, serious malfunctions such as under-and over-medicating patients plagued the pumps.



During the relevant period, Baxter told investors that the Novum LVP had “the most advanced safety features that are available,” stated the pump would provide “a safer delivery of medication to the patient,” and insisted that the “rollout in Canada” provided “a lot of opportunity to just work out any last kind of bugs and kinks.”



As alleged, in truth, the Novum LVP suffered from systemic defects that caused a variety of malfunctions such as under-infusion, over-infusion, and non-delivery of fluids which put patient safety at risk and caused significant injuries and multiple fatalities.

The Stock Declines as the Truth Is Revealed



On July 31, 2025, Baxter announced that it had decided to “voluntarily and temporarily pause shipments and planned installations of the Novum LVP” and was “unable to currently commit to an exact timing for resuming shipment and installation.” On this news, the price of Baxter stock fell $6.29 per share, or more than 22%, from $28.05 per share on July 30, 2025, to $21.76 per share on July 31, 2025.

