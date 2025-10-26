Spring Bird Steps In to Keep Groome Transportation on Track at Texas Christian University

Fort Worth, TX, Oct. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the start of the academic year approaching, Groome Transportation was preparing to roll out a new fixed-route campus shuttle program at Texas Christian University (TCU). The national shuttle operator, known for its work with universities and major airports across the country, had secured a contract to manage TCU’s on-campus transit operations — but one major obstacle stood in the way: their buses weren’t ready.

Groome had sourced six vehicles from a third-party supplier months in advance. These vehicles, purpose-built for high-capacity, fixed-route service, were ideal for the TCU operation. But the supplier soon fell behind, facing delays that stretched past four months with no clear delivery timeline in sight.

With launch deadlines fast approaching and no operational vehicles on hand, Groome needed a solution — fast.

That’s when they called Spring Bird.

“A senior member from their team called me directly,” said Elliott Carson, CEO of Spring Bird. “He explained the situation — they had the contract, the schedule, the drivers, but no ready buses. Our job was to change that.”

Spring Bird responded immediately. Within days, the company sourced and secured six comparable 40-ft heavy-duty Gillig buses from its existing inventory. Purpose-built for this kind of high-volume, fixed-route operation, the buses were inspected, branded, and delivered to Fort Worth in record time.

“These buses were made for this type of work,” Carson explained. “Gillig heavy-duty models are reliable, well-supported, and ideal for campus shuttle environments like TCU. We had the right buses and the capability to make them service-ready in weeks — not months.”

From Stalled to Service-Ready in Weeks

The Spring Bird team managed every aspect of the delivery, including vehicle prep, safety inspections, compliance documentation, and visual presentation. By handling the full make-ready process in-house, Spring Bird cut through the bottlenecks that had previously delayed deployment.

“We were in a tough spot,” said Rodrick Washington, Senior Vice President at Groome Transportation. “Spring Bird came through fast with great service and reliable equipment.”

The result: Groome was able to meet its contract obligations and launch the TCU shuttle service on schedule — maintaining service reliability and safeguarding its reputation as a top-tier transportation provider.

“This project represents exactly what Spring Bird is built to do,” said Carson. “We’re here to support operators under pressure and provide smart, flexible solutions.”

Building a Culture of Responsiveness in Transit

Groome Transportation, headquartered in Georgia, operates scheduled services across the U.S., including airport shuttles and university transit systems. Its TCU contract is part of a broader expansion into Texas, where demand for safe, efficient, and campus-connected mobility solutions continues to grow.

The quick-turnaround solution Spring Bird delivered in Fort Worth wasn’t just a win for one project — it highlighted an evolving need in the industry: fleet flexibility.

In today’s transit environment, operators often face procurement slowdowns, supply chain disruptions, and delays in upfitting vehicles for service. Whether working with new or used buses, many find themselves searching for partners who can help bridge the gap between acquisition and activation.

Spring Bird fills that niche. With a large supply of readily available vehicles and a lean, experienced operations team, the company specializes in fast-response support — particularly for high-stakes contracts with compressed timelines.

“We’re not just a leasing company,” Carson emphasized. “We’re a partner to operators. When someone needs buses in weeks instead of months, they know we can deliver — and that they won’t be compromising on vehicle quality or readiness.”

A Stronger Connection Between Operators

Although this marked the first collaboration between Groome and Spring Bird, both teams reported a high level of trust and efficiency in the process — something rare in an industry often characterized by long lead times and transactional relationships.

“When another operator calls you directly and says, ‘We need help,’ you listen — and you deliver,” Carson said. “That’s what we did for Groome, and we’d do it again.”

With the six Gillig buses now in full service at TCU, transporting students, staff, and guests across campus daily, the partnership stands as a strong example of industry cooperation — and of what’s possible when flexibility meets follow-through.



ABOUT GROOME TRANSPORTATION

Groome Transportation is a leading provider of scheduled shuttle and transit services, operating across multiple states and serving airports, universities, and regional contracts. With a focus on safety, professionalism, and customer experience, Groome continues to be a trusted name in transportation.

ABOUT SPRING BIRD

Spring Bird is a premier provider of transportation solutions, specializing in the sale, leasing, and service of heavy-duty transit buses and motor coaches. Drawing from the rich Carson family legacy in the transportation industry, Spring Bird offers an inventory of high-quality buses from leading manufacturers and provides customized rehabilitation services, including minor repairs, major overhauls, and technological retrofitting. Dedicated to safety, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Spring Bird addresses the unique needs of cities, transit agencies, and private operators, ensuring reliable and efficient transportation solutions.





