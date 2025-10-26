How to Ride Trump’s Mineral Revolt Against China

Washington, D.C., Oct. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States has begun what former CIA and Pentagon advisor Jim Rickards calls a “mineral revolt” — a strategic effort to end China’s decades-long dominance over the raw materials that power America’s economy and national defense.

“We rely on China for nearly 100% of 20 key minerals,” Rickards said. “These are critical to everything from NVIDIA’s A.I. chips to Elon Musk’s EVs, robots and satellites … to advanced military weaponry like F-16 fighters and drones — practically every device with an ‘on’ button.”

That dependency, Rickards warns, came to a breaking point when “China blocked the export of these critical minerals to the United States … meaning if we don’t act – our whole economy could tip into crisis.”

Trump’s Counter-Strike

According to Rickards, President Trump has moved swiftly to reclaim control of the nation’s buried wealth.

“First – he’s pushing to open up all our Federal lands, which hold an estimated $150 trillion in natural resources,” Rickards said. “With the swipe of his pen, President Trump unlocked up to 250 million acres which were previously off-limits for more than a century.”

Rickards added that “the President issued an Executive Order which clears the way to mining our portion of trillions of dollars in minerals under the sea … there’s an entire ‘continent’ of wealth under the oceans.”

“Yes – it’s finally happening!” he said. “The President is opening huge deposits, many of which have been off-limits for generations – and not a moment too soon.”

The End of Bureaucratic Gridlock

Rickards believes the turning point came when “Trump’s Supreme Court overturned the Chevron Doctrine … it essentially gave so-called government experts ‘kill shot’ power to stop any mining project they wanted, at any time, for any reason … but all that’s over now. For the first time in half a century – we can go get them!”

He calls it “an historic turning point for America,” explaining that Washington is now inviting private enterprise to do what government never could: develop the nation’s own resource base.

“These are public lands,” Rickards said. “But to unleash all this mineral wealth, the government is turning to investors … Trump is rolling out the red carpet as we speak.”

A $150 Trillion Opportunity

In The American Birthright presentation, Rickards quantifies the potential: “Trump and his team are pushing for the release of a ‘national endowment’ worth at least $150 trillion … it’s enough to pay off the national debt four times over, buy every home in America, and still have trillions left over.”

He emphasizes that this is not a government handout but “a chance for the average American to become richer than they ever imagined … and a chance for a few little-known companies to become household names in the years ahead.”

Rickards compares Trump’s initiative to past national transformations: “Trump is going to do something on a scale that dwarfs FDR and Social Security … his plan is 93 times bigger.”

From Crisis to Control

Rickards frames the mineral revolt as both an economic and strategic necessity. “Guess who profits from locking up our vast mineral resources – for decades? CHINA!”

He argues that reclaiming those resources is the key to ending foreign dependence and restoring industrial sovereignty.

“We know exactly where these minerals are. We know they’re worth trillions of dollars. Now … for the first time in half a century – we can go get them!”

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a former advisor to the CIA, Pentagon, and U.S. Treasury. He predicted the 2008 financial crisis, Donald Trump’s 2016 victory, and the 2020 pandemic lockdowns months before they occurred. Today, he publishes Strategic Intelligence, a monthly briefing on geopolitics, economics, and national security.