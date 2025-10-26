ARETI International Group, Headed by Igor Makarov, Partners with INEX CLUB to Support the Mayflower Gran Prix Cyprus 2025

Photo courtesy of Inex Club

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Oct. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the resounding success of last year’s ARETI Gran Prix Cyprus 2024, which brought together more than 150 cyclists and created an unforgettable atmosphere of sporting celebration, ARETI International Group is proud to announce its continued support as a sponsor of the upcoming Mayflower Gran Prix Cyprus 2025.

This two-day cycling event, organized by INEX CLUB and happening on November 22–23, 2025, invites cyclists of all levels to experience a weekend of determination, perseverance, and camaraderie, united by the shared passion for the sport.

Two Days of Cycling Adventure

The Mayflower Gran Prix Cyprus returns with two exhilarating days of cycling. On November 22, participants will tackle a 72.8-kilometer ride from Limassol to Monte Caputo, a route renowned for its scenic beauty and demanding terrain. The stage promises to test participants' endurance and determination, reaffirming why this annual event is celebrated across Cyprus for bringing athletes and enthusiasts together in pursuit of personal challenge and communal achievement.​

Day two (November 23) will shift the focus to a fast-paced 31-kilometer circuit around Limassol’s dynamic new port area. The course delivers a vibrant urban atmosphere, where cyclists demonstrate their skill and teamwork while reveling in the energy of competition. Both stages reflect the event’s dedication to creating unforgettable cycling experiences and fostering the pure joy of the sport.​

On day two, all participants will celebrate the Awarding Ceremony to enjoy family-friendly atmosphere at ETKO village. The village invites both participants and spectators to connect and revel in the spirit of togetherness.

The Awarding Ceremony will take place at the end of the race, when cyclists who completed the race across 12 categories (six men’s and six women’s) will be awarded prizes, including vouchers from Way Bikes Store.

A Celebration of Community and Sportsmanship

The Mayflower Gran Prix Cyprus 2025 is more than a race; it is a celebration of passion, resilience, and teamwork that brings together athletes, families, and supporters across the region. The race embodies the spirit of determination and unity, inspiring participants to challenge limits, embrace fair competition, and experience the joy of shared achievement.

As one of the official sponsors, ARETI International Group proudly supports this initiative, which reflects the company’s long-standing commitment to the global development of cycling and a healthy lifestyle as a catalyst for positive change.

These values are deeply rooted in the vision of ARETI’s founder, Igor Makarov. A Cyprus resident, former professional cyclist, and former member of the UCI Management Committee, Makarov's lifelong dedication to cycling continues to inspire new generations of athletes worldwide.

Slots for the Mayflower Gran Prix Cyprus 2025 are limited. Cyclists of all levels are encouraged to join this extraordinary weekend of sport, community, and charity. Register and learn more at https://inex.club/granprix2025 .

About ARETI

Founded in 2015, ARETI International Group is a Cyprus-registered, Europe-based international company with investments across Europe, North America, and the Middle East. ARETI focuses on energy and social development, while actively supporting charitable initiatives and sports promotion worldwide. Through its global programs, ARETI continues to promote cycling, healthy lifestyles, and community engagement – reinforcing its belief that sport can inspire unity, resilience, and positive change.

Contact Details:

Name: ARETI Public Relations team

Company: ARETI International Group

Email: pr@aretigroup.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/632ca3b0-9dd2-4d17-9201-beb34b9cae42