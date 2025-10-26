Bet105 Launches Updated Platform for Online Betting Users

San José, Costa Rica, Oct. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Relaunched in 2024, Bet105 has evolved into a leading offshore sportsbook that supports crypto payments, giving players unmatched freedom and flexibility. It’s designed for those who value privacy, offering a smooth, no-KYC betting experience. With dependable payouts and a player-first approach, Bet105 continues to put winning bettors at the heart of everything it does.

The relaunch of Bet105.ag reflects a growing shift in online betting toward flexibility and privacy-focused platforms. By removing KYC requirements, Bet105 allows users to sign up and bet with minimal personal information—offering greater discretion without compromising regulatory compliance.

The updated platform explicitly supports arbitrage betting, giving educated bettors the continued advantage of comparing odds across different offshore sportsbooks. No other sports betting platform will allow its users to make money this way, often shutting down accounts or implementing betting limits. In addition, the platform operates with reduced juice/vig, meaning the house margin on bets is lower than many traditional sportsbooks, allowing for odds that more accurately reflect market conditions.

Bet105 prioritizes user experience and account security, employing advanced encryption to protect all transactions. The platform’s streamlined design ensures fast deposits, instant payouts, and smooth navigation, giving players a secure and effortless betting experience from start to finish.

People can bet on everything in any event in the sporting league, whether a major league or a minor one, and are updated on any change of schedule, injury news, and other possible conditions that might affect the choice to bet or not. By acting as an offshore sportsbook that accepts crypto payments, the platform will enable deposits, betting, and payouts in various cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USDC, which is flexible and secure for users of digital currencies.

Bet105’s latest evolution reflects the changing standards of modern online betting, especially in the offshore sportsbetting space. The platform caters to players seeking a secure, flexible, and fully legal sportsbook by offering crypto support, no-KYC, and advanced options for strategic wagering. With features like reduced juice and full support for arbitrage strategies, Bet105 is built for winning bettors.

Bet105 is an offshore sportsbooks platform designed for players who value freedom, privacy, and performance. Supporting cryptocurrency transactions and no-KYC account creation, the platform offers a seamless and secure betting environment. Built around transparency, reliability, and fast payouts, Bet105.ag provides a trusted space where serious and strategic bettors can thrive.

This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to gamble or participate in betting where such activities may be restricted or prohibited by law. Bet105.ag operates as an offshore sportsbook and is not licensed in the United States. Players are responsible for understanding and complying with their local regulations before using the platform.

All betting involves financial risk, and past performance or stated features such as “reduced juice” or “arbitrage opportunities” do not guarantee profit or future results. Cryptocurrency transactions are subject to volatility, and Bet105.ag is not liable for losses due to market changes or transfer errors.

Always gamble responsibly.