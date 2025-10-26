Faraday Future Founder and Co-CEO YT Jia Shares Weekly Investor Update: FF Finance Company has Been Established and Completed its Financial License Application; BlackRock has Further Increased its Holdings in FFAI; The First Superstar Owner of the FX Super One is About to be Revealed

The UAE launch of the FX Super One will take place on October 28 at the Armani Hotel, Burj Khalifa, Dubai.





LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI) (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or the “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today shared a weekly business update from YT Jia, Founder and Global Co-CEO of FF.

“Welcome to the 26th issue of our Weekly Report. First, let’s go over the key progress made in the EAI Flywheel.



On S1 User Ecosystem:



Faraday Finance Inc. was officially established and has submitted its auto finance license application to the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI). The company aims to promote new vehicle sales by soon offering customized finance solutions for FF and FX users — including vehicle financing and leasing services. Through flexible and customer-centric payment options, Faraday Finance could enhance vehicle affordability, improve purchase conversion, and drive substantial sales growth. This is an important step for potentially boosting sales and delivery of models including the FX Super One. In the U.S., most customers either buy cars with a loan or choose to lease them. The progress of our finance company would give our future users more choices and help FF and FX attract new buyers faster.

The company could also help manage financial assets and cash flow more efficiently.

It will lay the foundation for a fully integrated and dedicated finance ecosystem that supports users through their entire ownership journey.



Last weekend, we participated in ComplexCon, one of the world’s most influential pop-culture events, held at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The event brought together hundreds of top streetwear and pop-culture brands and over 50,000 attendees. Both the FF 91 2.0 and FX Super One became spotlight products at the show, attracting significant attention from visitors.

On S2-S4 Product & Technology, Supply Chain, Production, and Delivery:



As mentioned earlier, the first batch of full-set parts procurement agreement for FX Super One has been signed. This week, key team leaders traveled to the Hanford factory to review preparations for the first vehicle off-line milestone.

The whole team is now in full sprint mode for the year-end off-line target for our first FX Super One vehicle. This marks a key milestone for FX, from R&D and design to prototype development, pilot validation, and eventually the potential for mass production, subject to securing necessary agreements, funding and permitting.



The entire company — especially the factory team — is now fully mobilized and making thorough preparations to achieve this milestone, which holds great significance not only for the FX brand, but also for the entire company.



Moving on to S5 Capital Markets and Finance:



The biggest highlight this week is that BlackRock—one of the world’s largest asset managers—increased its holdings in FFAI once again. According to its latest 13G filing with the SEC, as of September 30, 2025, BlackRock owned about 6.8 million FFAI common shares, up from 5.38 million shares at the end of last quarter—an increase of roughly 1.41 million shares, or 26%.

Let’s take a look at S6, Middle East progress:



We’re now just two days away from the FX Super One Grand Launch in Dubai, which will take place on October 28 at the Armani Hotel, Burj Khalifa. We invite everyone to join the live stream and witness this milestone together.



I’m also thrilled to share that we have officially signed one of the greatest sports legends of all time — a true GOAT — who will become the first global owner and Co-Creation Officer of the FX Super One. This exciting partnership will be officially unveiled at the Middle East Final Launch this coming week.

On Crypto Flywheel:



The Crypto Flywheel also saw solid progress this week. QLGN announced a strategic partnership with BitGo and kicked off its first batch of C10 Treasury allocations. The next day, daily trading volume surged to nearly $300 million.



Looking ahead to next week’s plan:



After the FX Super One Middle East Final Launch, we’ll share more updates on our Middle East operations, first vehicle off-line progress, and details of our partnership with our first global GOAT owner.

We’re now entering one of the most important growth phases in our company’s history—and we’re confident in delivering on our commitments to our stockholders, investors, partners, and users.

See you next week.”

