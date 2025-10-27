Allo by GenieAI Goes Live for All Clients Following Successful Singapore Launch

BOSTON, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GenieAI , the industry-leading AI-powered portfolio & risk management system for digital asset funds, today announced the full rollout of Allo , its groundbreaking data platform for live, verified SMA track records. Following a successful launch event in Singapore during TOKEN2049 , Allo is now officially available to all GenieAI clients. A recap video of the event is available here .

Allo is the only data platform that enables allocators to evaluate real-time, verified performance and risk analytics on institutional crypto trading strategies—empowering them to make informed allocation decisions with confidence. Each strategy’s performance data is verified through read-only API connections, ensuring full transparency and accuracy while maintaining complete data privacy for participating managers.

“ Allo is a major step forward in building trust between crypto managers and allocators,” said Federico Mele-Cormier, CEO of GenieAI . “Allocators have had to rely on manager-produced numbers and outdated performance data for far too long. With Allo, risk and return metrics can be tracked and compared live, alongside clear industry benchmarks. Managers, in turn, can accelerate due diligence and capital-raising by showcasing verified performance while preserving full privacy over trades and positions. And because GenieAI is a data-only technology company—we don’t trade or compete with either side—clients can rely on Allo as a fully neutral and compliant platform designed to enhance transparency across the industry.”

Allo complements GenieAI’s industry-leading Portfolio & Risk Management System (PMS) and Portfolio Lab , which have become mission-critical platforms powering the front, middle, and back-office operations of leading digital asset funds.

Disclaimer: Allo and GenieAI are not trading firms, brokers, or investment advisers, and do not endorse or manage any strategy. No data or information provided by Allo/GenieAI constitutes financial or tax advice. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

About GenieAI

GenieAI is pioneering agentic finance—helping hedge funds, asset managers, and institutional allocators streamline portfolio operations, surface alpha, and manage risk with cutting-edge AI. GenieAI’s suite of products serve over 50 digital asset funds globally. GenieAI is backed by leading investors including Coinbase Ventures , Sierra Ventures , Fasanara Digital , and Arca .

