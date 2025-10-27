Families File Legal Claim Against California Highway Patrol Following Fatal 605 Freeway Collision

Torrance, CA, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Families of the victims involved in a fatal multi-vehicle collision on the 605 Freeway in Norwalk have filed a legal claim against the California Highway Patrol (CHP), alleging that officer negligence during the incident response contributed to the deadly chain reaction. The filing, submitted on August 26, 2025, marks the first procedural step toward seeking accountability following the July 20 crash. Feher Law Firm of Torrance, California, is assisting the families through the legal process.

According to the claim, CHP personnel failed to secure the crash scene and provide adequate traffic warnings, leading to secondary collisions that caused four fatalities. The crash occurred shortly after midnight near the Rosecrans Avenue exit when a disabled vehicle was struck by oncoming traffic, triggering a chain reaction involving multiple vehicles. Four young adults lost their lives, including 23-year-old Julie Hamori and 24-year-old Armand Del Campo, both residents of Southern California.



The legal filing seeks to determine whether standard safety protocols were followed that night and whether additional preventive measures could have mitigated the danger to motorists and responders.“Families affected by this tragedy are seeking transparency and accountability,” said Attorney Thomas Feher, founder of Feher Law Firm. “This legal claim is about finding answers and ensuring that similar tragedies are prevented in the future.”

Focus on Accountability and Public Safety

The legal claim centers on the broader issue of how freeway incident scenes are managed and whether public agencies are doing enough to prevent secondary crashes. Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) shows that about 20 percent of fatal freeway collisions involve secondary impacts, often when drivers encounter poorly controlled crash sites.

The Norwalk crash has renewed discussions about how emergency responders handle such incidents on high-speed roadways. The claim questions whether CHP officers implemented adequate safety measures, such as lane closures, flares, or lighting to warn oncoming traffic.

“Freeway collisions can escalate within moments,” Feher explained. “Scene management is critical to saving lives, and this filing seeks to understand whether established procedures were properly followed.”

The families emphasized that the claim is not meant as an accusation against law enforcement but as a call for transparency and procedural review. “This is not about blame,” Feher added. “It’s about clarity, understanding what happened and identifying opportunities to improve public safety practices.”

Sequence of Events and Legal Context

Witness accounts and early reports describe a multi-stage collision that began when a disabled vehicle became stranded in the southbound lanes. Another vehicle struck it before officers arrived, setting off a series of additional crashes as more cars approached. Emergency services responded quickly, but the high-speed environment and low visibility made the situation extremely dangerous.

Four individuals were pronounced dead at the scene. The CHP has not yet released its official collision report and has declined to comment due to the ongoing legal process. The legal filing seeks to establish whether the crash site was properly managed and if communication or procedural lapses contributed to the outcome.

Under California law, anyone alleging negligence by a government agency must file a formal claim before initiating a lawsuit. This gives the agency 45 days to review and respond. If the CHP rejects the claim or does not respond within that period, the families may proceed with litigation.

Feher Law Firm’s filing aims to encourage a fact-based review of the event and to prompt discussions about best practices in emergency response. “This process is about understanding and improving how agencies handle high-risk situations,” Feher said.

Community Impact and Road Safety Concerns

The July 20 collision has prompted public concern and renewed advocacy for stronger freeway safety protocols. Community members and traffic safety experts have called for measures such as real-time hazard notifications, better lighting, and enhanced coordination among emergency responders.

According to NHTSA data, thousands of Americans are killed each year in secondary freeway crashes, fatalities that experts believe are often preventable. Safety advocates argue that improvements in traffic control and visibility could significantly reduce these risks.

The Norwalk crash has become a rallying point for local advocates pushing for more consistent safety procedures during late-night or low-visibility incidents. The families’ claim aligns with these broader efforts, urging agencies to review how scene management decisions are made and communicated.

“Every minute counts on a freeway,” Feher said. “When motorists approach an unmarked crash site, they have seconds to react. Understanding what went wrong here could lead to meaningful policy improvements statewide.”

The families have expressed appreciation for public support while requesting privacy as the legal process unfolds. Their goal, they say, is not only to find answers for their loved ones but also to help prevent similar tragedies for others.

Next Steps and Legal Significance

The claim filed by the families does not request financial damages at this stage. Instead, it initiates a formal inquiry into CHP’s actions and adherence to safety protocols. The next steps will depend on the agency’s official response within the 45-day window required by California law.

Legal experts note that this case could have wider implications for how public agencies handle post-collision safety measures, particularly in high-traffic urban areas like Los Angeles County. The outcome may influence future training, procedures, and coordination among emergency responders.

While the result remains uncertain, the filing has already sparked constructive discussions among policymakers and road safety advocates. By focusing on prevention and transparency, the families hope their efforts will lead to systemic improvements.

