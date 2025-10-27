DXB LIVE Announces the Fifth Edition of World of Coffee Dubai 2026, Opening January 18 at DWTC

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DXB LIVE, the event management and experiential agency of Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), has announced the return of World of Coffee Dubai for its fifth edition, taking place from 18–20 January 2026 at Za’abeel Halls 1, 4, 5 and 6 of the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Organised by DXB LIVE in collaboration with the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA), World of Coffee Dubai has become the region’s leading coffee event, uniting producers, roasters, traders, and experts, further reinforcing Dubai’s role as a hub for coffee trade and culture. Since its launch, World of Coffee Dubai has grown rapidly, with international participants in the new edition making up 77% of exhibitors—underscoring its global reputation and industry trust.

The exhibition coincides with the UAE’s booming coffee industry, now worth over USD 3.2 billion and projected to grow 8.4% annually to USD 4.5 billion by 2029. Regionally, the Middle East and North Africa market is set to surpass USD 11 billion. This growth is driven by rising specialty coffee demand, evolving tastes, and greater investment in quality, sustainability, and innovation—key themes of this year’s show.

World of Coffee Dubai 2026 will present the event’s most diverse and inclusive programme to date, showcasing cutting-edge products, roasting and brewing technologies, and global coffee innovations.

Key highlights of the fifth edition include three national championships organized by the Specialty Coffee Association of the UAE:



• UAE National Barista Championship

• UAE National Cup Tasters Championship

• UAE National Roasting Championship

A series of educational workshops and seminars will further enrich the program, covering various aspects of the coffee industry and promoting a culture of innovation within the global coffee community.

Khalid Al Hammadi, Executive Vice President of DXB Live, said: "The exhibition represents the continued success of the vision that has made the UAE a global hub for the specialty coffee industry and a bridge between producing regions and fast-growing markets. With participation expanding year after year, the event has become an international platform that brings together leading experts, brands, and innovators, reflecting Dubai's spirit of innovation and renewal and reaffirming its pivotal role in shaping the future of the coffee industry regionally and globally. We are proud to contribute to strengthening Dubai’s position as a leading destination for coffee lovers and experts, and as an inspiring platform that supports development and creativity in this vital sector."

Khalid Al Mulla, Chief Executive Officer of the SCA UAE Chapter, added: “What distinguishes World of Coffee Dubai is its commitment to education and knowledge exchange. It’s not only a marketplace but a space where ideas are shared, skills are refined, and partnerships are built. The event has proven that when passion and expertise come together, they can create a thriving and sustainable ecosystem for the coffee industry.”

Yannis Apostolopoulos, CEO of the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA), said: “World of Coffee Dubai has become one of the leading events where the global coffee community comes together, bringing culture, innovation, and commerce under one roof. With each new edition, the exhibition continues to strengthen its position as an exceptional global event, thanks to the high caliber of participants and industry pioneers who help shape the future of specialty coffee."

He added: "Our partnership with DXB Live and the Dubai World Trade Centre represents a key pillar in the ongoing success of this event, which has become an indispensable destination for coffee professionals and enthusiasts alike, both regionally and globally."

The 2026 edition, held from January 18–20 at Dubai World Trade Centre, marks a new milestone for World of Coffee Dubai—uniting global brands, experts, and enthusiasts to celebrate coffee’s cultural and economic impact while driving innovation and growth.

Exhibitors can now secure their spaces for World of Coffee Dubai 2026, while early bird tickets for visitors are also available through the official website: https://dubai.worldofcoffee.org/home

