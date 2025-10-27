Share repurchase programme: Transactions of week 43 2025

The share repurchase programme runs as from 26 February 2025 and up to and including 30 January 2026 at the latest. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 2.25 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 3/2025 of 26 February 2025. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, previous announcement 2,281,806 617.12 1,408,156,283 20 October 2025 16,884 743.37 12,551,066 21 October 2025 19,206 744.05 14,290,272 22 October 2025 29,551 739.79 21,861,585 23 October 2025 29,004 742.39 21,532,381 24 October 2025 23,125 738.44 17,076,492 Accumulated under the programme 2,399,576 623.22 1,495,468,079

Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 2,399,576 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 3.90% of the share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.



Jyske Bank

Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.

