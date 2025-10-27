Hofseth BioCare ASA: Private placement successfully placed

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR THE UNITED STATES OR ANOTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement from Hofseth BioCare ASA ("HBC" or the "Company") published on 24 October 2025 regarding a private placement (the "Private Placement") of between 86,096,132 and 100,638,889 new shares ("Offer Shares") at a fixed price per share of NOK 1.80 (the "Offer Price") corresponding to a total Private Placement size of between approx. NOK 155 million and NOK 181 million (the "Offer Size").

The Company is pleased to announce that Board of Directors has now allotted 87,811,110 Offer Shares at the Offer Price, corresponding to gross proceeds of approximately NOK 158 million.

The net proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for growth capital, strengthening of the balance sheet and for general corporate purposes.

The following investors pre-committed to subscribe for Offer Shares and have been allocated Offer Shares in the Private Placement as set out below:

Guy Urquhart has been allocated 55,444,444 Offer Shares, for a total subscription amount of approximately NOK 100 million.

GCI Hofseth Llc. has been allocated 2,000,000 Offer Shares, for a total subscription amount of approx. NOK 3.6 million.

Hofseth International AS has been allocated 28,666,666 Offer Shares, for a total subscription amount of approximately NOK 52 million.

The Private Placement will be settled in two tranches, including (i) a tranche of Offer Shares for gross proceeds of NOK 106.5 million to be issued by the use of a board authorisation granted (the "Authorisation") by the Company’s annual general meeting held on 23 May 2025 ("Tranche 1") and (ii) a tranche of Offer Shares of NOK 28,666,666 to be issued by an extraordinary general meeting of the Company expected to be held on or about 20 November 2025 (the "EGM") ("Tranche 2"). In line with this settlement structure, the Company's Board of Directors has today resolved to increase the share capital of the Company with NOK 591,444.44 through the issuance of 59,144,444 Offer Shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.01.

Notices of allocation of Offer Shares are expected to be distributed to the investors on or about 27 October 2025. The payment date for Tranche 1 is expected on or about 28 October 2025, while the first day of trading for the Offer Shares in Tranche 1 is expected on or about 29 October 2025, but not before the share capital increase pertaining to Tranche 1 has been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. The settlement date for Tranche 2 is expected on or about 24 November 2025, following fulfilment of the Tranche 2 Conditions (as defined below), including relevant corporate approvals at the EGM. The first day of trading for the Offer Shares in Tranche 2 is expected during Q1 2026, following fulfillment of the Tranche 2 Conditions and a listing prospectus for the listing of the Offer Shares in Tranche 2 being approved by the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority (the "Prospectus") and published by the Company.

The completion of the Private Placement by delivery of Offer Shares in Tranche 1 to investors is subject to (i) registration of the share capital increase concerning the issuance of T1 Offer Shares in NRBE and (i) satisfaction or waiver of all contingencies concerning the divestment of shares in AecorBio (the "Tranche 1 Conditions"). The completion of the Private Placement by delivery of Offer Shares in Tranche 2 to investors is subject to (i) the Tranche 1 Conditions being satisfied, (ii) the EGM resolving to issue T2 Offer Shares and (iii) registration of the share capital increase concerning the issuance of T2 Offer Shares in BRREG.

The Company has received undertakings from shareholders representing 68.2% of the outstanding shares in the Company to vote in favor of the share capital increase by issuance of Offer Shares in Tranche 2.

Upon completion of the Private Placement, the Company will have a share capital of NOK 48,289,214.40, divided by 482,892,140 Ordinary Shares and 16,000,000 unlisted preference shares in Class B held by Hofseth International AS, each with a par value of NOK 0.01.

As further described in the stock exchange announcement regarding the launch of the Private Placement on 24 October 2025, the Company's Board of Directors has considered the structure of the contemplated Private Placement in light of the equal treatment obligations under the Norwegian Public Limited Companies Act and the Norwegian Securities Trading Act as well as the Oslo Stock Exchange's guidelines on the rule of equal treatment, and is of the opinion that the proposed Private Placement is in compliance with these requirements. By structuring the transaction as a private placement, the Company was in a position to raise capital in an efficient manner with a customary discount to the current trading price and with significantly lower completion risks compared to a rights issue. In addition, the Private Placement was subject to marketing through a publicly announced private placement process. To potentially mitigate the dilutive effect of the Private Placement, the Board has resolved to propose to carry out a subsequent offering directed towards certain shareholders who do not participate in the Private Placement (see details below). On this basis and based on an assessment of the current equity markets, the Board has considered the Private Placement to be in the common interest of the Company and its shareholders. As a consequence of the contemplated Private Placement structure, the shareholders' preferential rights to subscribe for the Offer Shares will be deviated from.

The Company's Board of Directors has resolved to carry out a subsequent offering (the "Subsequent Offering"), however subject to; (i) relevant corporate approvals for the Subsequent Offering, including, but not limited to, obtaining an authorization to increase the Company's share capital from a general meeting of the Company, (ii) the prevailing market price of the Company's being higher than the Subscription Price, and (iii) preparation and publication of the Prospectus. The Subsequent Offering will consist of an offer of up to 16,666,666 new shares in the Company, at the same subscription price as in the Private Placement, thereby raising gross proceeds of up to NOK 30 million. A Subsequent Offering will, if made, and on the basis of the Prospectus, be directed towards existing shareholders in the Company as of 24 October 2025 as registered in the VPS two trading days thereafter, who (i) were not offered to apply for Offer Shares in the Private Placement, and (ii) are not resident in a jurisdiction where such offering would be unlawful or would (in jurisdictions other than Norway) require any prospectus, filing, registration or similar action. The Company will issue further information and details on the Subsequent Offering if and when resolved. Provided that the Eligible Shareholders have not subscribed for all available shares, any remaining shares may be subscribed for by investors in the Private Placement or other investors that the Board deems to be of strategic importance for the Company ("Secondary Subscribers"), with allocation at the discretion of the Company's Board of Directors.

Advisor

Advokatfirmaet CLP DA is acting as legal advisor to the Company.

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and was published by Jon Olav Ødegård, CEO of the Company, on the date and time provided herein.

For further information, please contact:

Jon Olav Ødegård, CEO at HBC

Phone: +47 936 32 966

E-mail: joo@hofsethbiocare.no

