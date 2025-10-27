Hofseth BioCare ASA: Disclosures of Large Shareholdings

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by Hofseth BioCare ASA ("HBC" or the "Company") on 27 October 2025 regarding completion of a private placement (the "Private Placement") of new shares in the Company.

The following shareholders of the Company have, on 27 October 2025, been allocated new shares in the Private Placement which implies that their holdings have surpassed a notifiable threshold:

Guy Urquhart have subscribed for 55,444,444 new shares in the Private Placement. Following this, Guy Urquhart holds 55,444,444 shares in the Company, corresponding to 12.21% of the shares in the Company and 12.21% of the votes at the Company's general meetings.

The following shareholders have had their holdings diluted as a consequence of the Private Placement and thereby surpassed a notifiable threshold:

Following completion of tranche 1 in the Private Placement, funds managed by Bonafide Wealth Management holds 66,023,125 shares in the Company, corresponding to 14.54% of the ordinary shares in the Company and 14.54% of the votes at the Company's general meetings.

Following completion of tranche 1 in the Private Placement, Aqua-Spark holds 22,433,338 shares in the Company, corresponding to 4.94% of the ordinary shares in the Company and 4.94% of the votes at the Company's general meetings.

Following completion of tranche 1 in the Private Placement, Yokorei Co. Ltd. holds 40 951 333 shares in the Company, corresponding to 9.02% of the ordinary shares in the Company and 9.02% of the votes at the Company's general meetings.

This disclosure is made pursuant to section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and is subject to the disclosure requirement pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please contact:

Jon Olav Ødegård, CEO at HBC

Phone: +47 936 32 966

E-mail: joo@hofsethbiocare.no