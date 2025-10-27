Artea Bank own shares acquisition programme completed

On 24 October, 2025 Artea Bank has completed its own share (ISIN code LT0000102253) buy-back programme on the regulated market, which was carried out from 6 October, 2025. During this period, the bank acquired 1,130,250 treasury shares for a total amount of EUR 930,595.08, at an average price of EUR 0.823 per share.

The Management Board of Artea Bank approved this buyback program on 1 October 2025 to reduce the bank’s capital, implementing the decision of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on 31 March 2025.

Share buyback was implemented under authorisation from the European Central Bank (ECB) on 23 September, 2025 to buy back up to 4,500,000 of its own shares.

"We have successfully completed our share buyback program authorised by the ECB, reaffirming our commitment to delivering high returns for our investors. The next of the current buyback program will be carried on depending on market conditions and other circumstances" says Tomas Varenbergas, CFO of Artea Bank.

Additional information:

Tomas Varenbergas,

Chief Financial Officer

tomas.varenbergas@artea.lt, +370 610 44447