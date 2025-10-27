Artea Bank Invitation to Q3 2025 Financial Results webinar

Artea Bank (ROE1L) invites shareholders, investors, analysts and other stakeholders to join its Investors Webinar on the Q3 2025 financial results and highlights scheduled on 30 October 2025 at 8:30 am (EET). The presentation will be held online in English.

The webinar will be hosted by Vytautas Sinius, CEO, Tomas Varenbergas, CFO, Indrė Genytė-Pikčienė, Chief Economist and Tautvydas Mėdžius, Strategy Partner, who will discuss the bank’s latest financial results, recent developments, and will take questions from participants.

Please send your questions in advance to investors@artea.lt.

The Q3 2025 results will be announced in advance on 29 October after trading hours.

How to join the webinar:

To join the webinar, please register via following link https://artea.zoomtv.lt. After successful registration You will be provided with the webinar link. The webinar will be recorded and available online for everyone at Artea website.

Additional information:

Tomas Varenbergas,

Chief Financial Officer

tomas.varenbergas@artea.lt, +370 610 44447