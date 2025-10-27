How Chiropractic Expert Dr. Martha Schroeder of Harrisonville Explains Pelvic Floor Health for HelloNation

HARRISONVILLE, Mo., Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How can pelvic floor muscles affect everyday comfort, posture, and overall wellness? That question is explored in a HelloNation article featuring Chiropractic Expert Dr. Martha Schroeder of Schroeder Chiropractic in Harrisonville, Missouri. The feature, titled Understanding Pelvic Floor Health and Everyday Discomfort, examines how this often-overlooked muscle group influences multiple aspects of the body and why caring for it is essential to maintaining long-term health and stability.

In the HelloNation article, Dr. Schroeder explains that pelvic floor muscles do much more than support bladder control. These muscles play a vital role in core strength, posture, and even breathing. When they become weak or overly tense, the imbalance can lead to discomfort in unexpected areas, such as the hips, lower back, or pelvis. What might seem like minor stiffness or fatigue can, in fact, point to a deeper muscular issue that requires attention.

Dr. Schroeder notes that for both men and women, the pelvic floor is part of a larger network of muscles and connective tissue that supports the organs in the lower abdomen. These muscles work in coordination with the diaphragm and abdominal core to stabilize the spine and pelvis. When one component of this system becomes strained, it can cause compensation in others, resulting in persistent pain, tightness, or postural misalignment. The HelloNation article emphasizes that recognizing the pelvic floor’s contribution to core stability can help individuals better understand and manage ongoing discomfort.

The causes of pelvic floor dysfunction are wide-ranging. According to the HelloNation piece, this condition can develop after pregnancy, surgery, or years of sitting with poor posture. It can also arise from chronic stress or natural aging as muscle tone decreases. In some cases, people experience the opposite issue—pelvic muscles that are too tight and fail to relax properly. Both scenarios can create similar symptoms, making accurate diagnosis and muscle retraining essential steps toward recovery.

Dr. Schroeder highlights how pelvic floor issues can affect different aspects of health for men and women. In women, weakness or tightness may lead to bladder leakage, uterine prolapse, or vaginal dryness caused by reduced circulation and muscle control. In men, poor muscle tone can contribute to pelvic pain or erectile dysfunction. Addressing these problems supports better posture, stronger muscle coordination, and improved overall well-being. The article underscores that pelvic floor health is now recognized as a key component of comprehensive care, rather than a niche or isolated concern.

The HelloNation feature also explains how chiropractic care and physical therapy can work together to restore balance. Chiropractors trained in pelvic health often assess how pelvic and hip alignment affects muscle performance. When these structures are misaligned, the surrounding muscles must compensate, leading to strain and discomfort. Through gentle chiropractic adjustments and targeted exercises, practitioners can help retrain the pelvic muscles to move and respond appropriately with each breath and motion.

One innovative approach discussed by Dr. Schroeder is the use of a specialized pelvic floor chair. This device delivers electromagnetic energy to stimulate deep muscle contractions in the pelvic area without the need for invasive methods. Patients remain fully clothed during short sessions, allowing for comfort and privacy. The treatment promotes natural coordination and muscle retraining by helping the pelvic floor learn to contract and relax in proper sequence. The HelloNation article describes this as a noninvasive treatment option that can provide lasting improvements in posture, core stability, and comfort.

For individuals who have struggled to strengthen these muscles through traditional exercises, the pelvic floor chair offers an alternative path to recovery. Some patients notice reduced pelvic pressure and improved control after only a few sessions, while others follow a more extended plan tailored by their provider. Dr. Schroeder points out that this approach can be especially beneficial for those who experience difficulty performing standard exercises due to pain or mobility limitations.

The HelloNation article also stresses that lifestyle habits play a significant role in pelvic floor health. Regular movement, good posture, and mindful breathing all contribute to muscle balance. Dr. Schroeder encourages patients to avoid prolonged sitting, stay hydrated, and engage their core muscles throughout daily routines. Addressing underlying issues such as chronic coughing or constipation can also help prevent recurring tension in the pelvic region.

For anyone experiencing persistent hip tightness, lower back pain, or pelvic discomfort, Dr. Schroeder suggests considering whether the pelvic floor may be contributing to the problem. Identifying and addressing these imbalances early can prevent long-term discomfort and restore a greater sense of balance and stability in the body. With greater awareness and access to modern, noninvasive treatment options like the pelvic floor chair, she notes that more patients are finding practical solutions to improve strength and confidence in daily life.

Understanding Pelvic Floor Health and Everyday Discomfort features insights from Dr. Martha Schroeder, Chiropractic Expert of Schroeder Chiropractic in Harrisonville, MO, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

HelloNation Staff

info@hellonation.com

www.hellonation.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3fb546ab-e654-4752-89e0-a330c0192d0b