Humanoid Global Welcomes Saman Farid to its Investment Advisory Board

Vancouver, BC, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. (“Humanoid Global” or the “Company”) ( CSE:ROBO , FWB:0XM1 , OTCQB:RBOHF ), a publicly traded investment issuer focused on building and accelerating a portfolio of pioneering companies in the humanoid robotics and embodied AI sector, is pleased to announce that Saman Farid has joined the Company’s Investment Advisory Board.

Mr. Farid is the founder & CEO of Formic Technologies Inc. (“Formic”), which provides robotics-as-a-service with a mission to help US Manufacturing businesses overcome labor and productivity challenges through automation. By reducing the traditional financial and operational barriers to automation adoption, Mr. Farid helps businesses to achieve the throughput, quality, and safety as they scale.

“I'm excited to help bring robot ubiquity,” said Mr. Farid. “During my time at Formic, I've helped a significant number of factories automate for the first time, and it appears that we are at a tipping point in robotics adoption into the real world. As we enter into what I believe will be a new phase of growth driven by robotics, I'm pleased to be supporting Humanoid Global's efforts to allow the public to have a stake in these advancements through targeted investments in leading companies in the sector.”

Mr. Farid brings extensive global investment experience in artificial intelligence and robotics, having previously led the global investment fund for Baidu Ventures with a focus on AI, machine learning, and their impact on the future of work and life. He is also the founder of Comet Labs, an AI-focused investment fund and incubator. Over his career, Mr. Farid has backed more than 40 companies across sectors including robotics, computer vision, healthcare, advanced manufacturing, and space technologies. His background reflects a strong focus on emerging technologies that aim to transform industries and support innovation.

“I'm thrilled to welcome Saman Farid as an advisor to Humanoid Global,” said Shahab Samimi, CEO of Humanoid Global. “His leadership in building Formic and his experience at Baidu Ventures, along with his access to the Asian market, is expected to provide valuable insight to our work in humanoid robotics.”

Mr. Farid will advise on investment and capital allocation areas of Humanoid Global’s business, including deal origination, investment analysis, due diligence, and portfolio construction & monitoring.

The advisory agreement has a term of twenty-four months that will begin on October 27, 2025. Either party has the right to terminate the advisory agreement at any time.

Grant of Stock Options and RSUs

The Company also announces that, pursuant to its Stock Option and RSU plans, it has granted a total of 25,000 incentive stock options (the “Options”) and 25,000 restricted share units (“RSUs”) to Mr. Farid, subject to applicable regulatory approval. Each Option is exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $1.31 for a period of three years from the date of the grant. The Options will vest as to 25% three months after the grant date, with an additional 25% vesting every three months thereafter, resulting in full vesting one year from the grant date. Each RSU entitles the recipient to receive one common share of the Company upon vesting. The RSUs will vest immediately and expire on October 27, 2028.

-##-

About Humanoid Global Holdings Corp.

Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. ( CSE:ROBO , FWB:0XM1 , OTCQB:RBOHF ) (“Humanoid Global” or the “Company”) is a publicly traded investment issuer building a portfolio of pioneering companies in the growing humanoid robotics and embodied AI sector, investing in and accelerating their growth. It serves as a global investment platform providing liquidity and access to an actively managed portfolio spanning the value chain of this emerging ecosystem, including advanced software, hardware, and enabling technologies. Led by a team with a proven track record of scaling transformative technologies globally, the Company takes a long-term, partnership-oriented approach. It provides capital and strategic consultation on go-to-market strategies, regulatory pathways, and transaction advisory, while facilitating introductions to customers, suppliers, and strategic partners.

Learn more:

https://www.humanoidglobal.ai/

For further information, please contact:

Shahab Samimi

Chief Executive Officer

finance@humanoidglobal.ai

info@humanoidglobal.ai

(604) 602-0001

CSE:ROBO

OTCQB:RBOHF

FWB:0XM1

ON BEHALF OF MANAGEMENT

Shahab Samimi

Chief Executive Officer

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein may constitute forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates, and projections as of the date of this release. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the anticipated benefits of Mr. Farid’s appointment; the Company’s investment and growth strategies; the Company’s future plans, objectives, or performance; and other statements that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” “estimate,” “potential,” “plan,” or similar expressions. These statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, including general economic conditions, market conditions, regulatory developments, the availability of capital, and other risks described in the Company’s public filings available under its profile on www.sedarplus.ca .

Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable as of the date hereof, they may prove to be incorrect, and actual results and developments may differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future information, events, or circumstances.