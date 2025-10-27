Global Industry Event! ZPMC 2025 "Green and Intelligent Manufacturing Building a Better World" Intelligent Equipment & Technology Forum Held

NINGBO, China, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 24, the Global Industry Event - 2025 "Green and Intelligent Manufacturing Building a Better World" Intelligent Equipment & Technology Forum, hosted by Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.(ZPMC) took place in Ningbo, an eastern Chinese city. Over 500 industry professionals from 35 countries and regions gathered to explore new opportunities for high-end, intelligent, and green industry development.

At the main forum, Maersk shared its innovations and explorations in green port construction and its forward-looking vision for AI-empowered smart ports. During the high-end dialogue session, experts and executives from ZPMC and global ports engaged in discussions under the theme of "Exploring the Path to High-Quality Development of Port Terminals".

A total of 12 new technologies and products were unveiled. With "intelligence" as the keyword, five new smart port technologies were introduced, including the ZPMC Rubber-Tired Gantry Crane Automation System, the ZPMC Distributed Remote Control Platform, and the Port Equipment Intelligent Ecosystem Platform. With "cutting-edge" as the keyword, three new breakthroughs in the field of offshore equipment were announced, namely the 110-meter Full-Rotation Piling Rig, the Wave Compensation Crane, and the Ship DP2 Dynamic Positioning Control System. With "intensification" as the keyword, four new products in the port machinery sector were released, including the Low-Carbon Prefabricated Inland River Quayside Crane, the Integrated Bulk and General Cargo Handling Quayside Crane, and the Narrow and Lightweight AGV, further demonstrating the company's solid strength in core technology areas.

The forum also unveiled the "OUR ZPMC" customer service platform, designed to uphold the philosophy of "customer-centered, meeting customer needs, and creating value for customers", and build a new "one-stop" efficient service ecosystem. A customer service symposium was also held during the forum.

At the sub-forum on intelligent port equipment, several key technologies and achievements from ZPMC were showcased, including iterative innovation technologies for quayside cranes, new automated anti-sway yard cranes, integrated solutions for inland river smart ports, and the ZPMC Port Automatic Mooring System. At the sub-forum on offshore steel structures and intelligent manufacturing, ZPMC shared its technological achievements and practical experiences from the perspectives of offshore engineering, steel structures, intelligent manufacturing, and carbon footprint practices.





Company: Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries (ZPMC)

Website: https://www.zpmc.com/default.aspx

TEL: +8618017766623

City: Shanghai

