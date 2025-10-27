Allego, Europe's leading public EV charging network, opens its 1000th HPC station in Europe, marking a significant milestone for the company

Paris, France, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allego has reached a significant milestone with the opening of its 1000th high-power charging (HPC) station, located at the Aire de Lamanon rest area on the A7, one of Europe’s key north–south corridors linking Lyon and Marseille.

This prime location is equipped with ultra-fast chargers delivering up to 400 kW and supports Plug & Charge technology, allowing vehicles to connect and start charging automatically without a card or app. The site also features two outdoor fitness machines, allowing drivers to stretch their legs while they wait.

The new station marks an important step in a journey that began over a decade ago, as electric mobility has grown from a niche idea into an essential part of Europe’s transport landscape.

"Allego’s expansion focuses on locations that make charging part of everyday life. Along Europe’s highways, stations connect long-distance routes, while in towns and cities, chargers are increasingly integrated into destinations such as retail parks, supermarkets, and hotels. Partnerships with trusted European brands like Carrefour, Van der Valk, REWE, and Burger King ensure drivers can combine charging with convenience and comfort. I would like to thank the Allego teams who make this possible every day," said Christian Zeh, COO of Allego.

Since installing its first fast charger, Allego has expanded its network across 16 European countries, enabling almost 1 million charging sessions each month. From underground car parks and elevated sites to roadside hubs in highway areas, Allego has built charging solutions that adapt to different environments and users’ needs.

With 1,000 ultra-fast charging stations now operational across Europe, Allego is placing even greater emphasis on customer experience. The upcoming Allego app, launching by the end of the year, will allow drivers to easily locate and access all stations, plan routes, and manage charging efficiently. This new phase aims to make the network more user-friendly. The power of 1,000 stations, all in one app.

As Europe moves toward a carbon-neutral future, Allego remains focused on expanding the infrastructure that supports sustainable transport and contributes to Europe’s clean mobility transition.

Founded in 2013, Allego is an independent operator of public EV charging networks, with more than 35,000 charging points (AC and DC) across 16 European countries. Allego provides reliable and future-ready charging solutions for electric cars, buses, and trucks, helping drive the transition to zero-emission mobility.



