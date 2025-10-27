One in Three Canadians Targeted by Scam Texts in Just Three Months, Equifax Canada Survey Finds

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadians are facing a flood of scam attempts, with one in three reporting fraudulent job or CRA-related texts in the past three months alone, according to new research from Equifax Canada.

The Equifax Cybersecurity Survey*, reveals a growing preparedness gap in what to do in cases of scams or fraud. Nearly two-thirds of Canadians surveyed say they would contact the police if their identity was stolen, and half would reach out to a credit bureau. Of those surveyed, 79 per cent stated they would contact their bank, however nine per cent admit they wouldn’t know what to do at all.

One in four Canadians surveyed also reported receiving scam emails, while a further 13 per cent admit to clicking on a fraudulent link, and six per cent say they have already had their identity stolen.

“We can’t treat scams as background noise anymore,” says Julie Kuzmic, Head of Consumer Advocacy and Compliance at Equifax Canada. “We are seeing a strong public sentiment that the threat of fraud is happening in real time on our phones, in our inboxes, and also targets our children. Canadians are telling us these threats feel constant and personal, and too many are left wondering what to do when they’re targeted.”

The survey also shows a near-universal sense of risk with 97 per cent of those surveyed saying that protecting themselves online is important, and 93 per cent report that protecting their family online is important:

82 per cent worry about children being taken advantage of online.

being taken advantage of online. 75 per cent worry about their information being hacked from their personal computer.

from their personal computer. 71 per cent worry about someone using te chnology to trick them into giving away personal information.

into giving away personal information. 61 per cent worry about someone impersonating them on social media.

“Fraud today is deeply personal. It’s arriving by text, email, or social media in ways that feel familiar and authentic,” noted Kuzmic. “Our research shows that the broader community’s biggest concern is protecting their families, especially children, from being taken advantage of online. That’s a fear we need to address head-on with the right tools and solutions to protect ourselves and our families.”

Protecting yourself and your family

The best defence against scams is educating yourself and being cautious.

Verify everything: Independently verify unsolicited requests. Government agencies/banks will never ask for personal info via email/text, or demand gift cards/cryptocurrency. For businesses, go directly to their official website if an account issue is suspected.

Independently verify unsolicited requests. Government agencies/banks will never ask for personal info via email/text, or demand gift cards/cryptocurrency. For businesses, go directly to their official website if an account issue is suspected. Don't be pressured: Legitimate organizations allow time for verification.

Legitimate organizations allow time for verification. Build a shield: Use strong passwords and logins, secure your Wi-Fi and be careful what you share.

Use strong passwords and logins, secure your Wi-Fi and be careful what you share. Educate yourself: Stay informed about current scams.

Equifax was one of the top names mentioned in the survey when Canadians think of ID and online protection services. “As fraud threats continue to evolve, Equifax is committed to helping educate Canadians, and providing them with solutions that can help them monitor their credit and protect their identity,” said Kuzmic. “Knowing that so many people surveyed are worried about their children being taken advantage of online, considering an identity protection subscription service such as Equifax Complete Protection can be helpful. As well, our Identity Theft Protection page has important information on how identity theft happens, tools to help prevent it, and what to do if your identity is stolen.”

Equifax surveys over the past decade illustrate how fraud and scam threats have evolved. In 2015, just over half of Canadians (53 per cent) felt vulnerable to identity theft. By 2023, more than eight in ten (81 per cent) said they did. Today, nearly all Canadians place importance on protecting themselves (97 per cent) with the threat of fraud increasingly immediate and direct, arriving on the devices Canadians use every day.



Scam exposure is widespread: 31 per cent of Canadians surveyed received fraudulent job texts and 29 per cent received CRA or banking scam texts in the last three months.

31 per cent of Canadians surveyed received fraudulent job texts and 29 per cent received CRA or banking scam texts in the last three months. Risky links: 13 per cent surveyed had clicked a scam link, and 15 per cent had received romance scam messages on social media.

13 per cent surveyed had clicked a scam link, and 15 per cent had received romance scam messages on social media. Top protections Canadians want: With fraud and scams on the rise, 31 per cent of Canadians surveyed think they need to do more to protect themselves online. When thinking of online security tools, respondents cited the following tools as most important: secure VPN and anti-virus software, password managers, credit monitoring, parental controls, and social media and dark web monitoring.



*The Equifax Cybersecurity Survey was conducted online by Leger between September 19 and 22, 2025, with a nationally representative sample of 1,521 Canadians. For comparative purposes, a probability sample of this size would yield a margin of error of ±2.5 per cent, 19 times out of 20.

About Equifax

At Equifax (NYSE: EFX), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employers, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by nearly 15,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit Equifax.ca .

Contact:

Andrew Findlater

SELECT Public Relations

afindlater@selectpr.ca

(647) 444-1197