Protein Engineering for Pharmaceutical Biotechnology Training Course | Enhance Your Knowledge in Protein Engineering to Understand How to Advance Therapeutic Developments (Jan 21st - Jan 22nd, 2026)

This course is designed for professionals with a foundational understanding of biochemistry and molecular biology, seeking to deepen their knowledge and understanding in protein engineering.

Protein-based therapeutics have significantly advanced and created new paradigms in disease treatment. Half of the top ten selling drugs in 2023 are protein-based therapeutics.

Protein engineering, a field perfected by nature over billions of years, can now be replicated and customised in the laboratory within weeks. This course aims to equip professionals with the skills to develop more valuable and better-featured proteins, particularly enzymes, for a wide range of pharmaceutical applications. By understanding and applying the latest advancements in molecular biology, protein chemistry, enzymology, and structural chemistry, attendees will be able to create practical solutions that meet the needs of the pharmaceutical sector.

The significance and timelessness of this training are underscored by the 2018 Nobel Prize for Chemistry, awarded for groundbreaking work in protein engineering, highlighting its growing importance and potential to revolutionise various industries.

Benefits of attending

Deepen your understanding of protein engineering concepts, enhancing your expertise in molecular biology, protein chemistry and enzymology

Stay updated with the latest advancements in protein engineering, including CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing, phage display for protein-protein interactions, and mRNA therapeutics, keeping you at the forefront of the field

Explore the development and application of protein-based therapeutics such as bispecific antibodies, antibody fragments, mRNA vaccines, antibody-drug conjugates, and antibody-directed enzyme pro-drug therapy

Discover how protein engineering is used in biotechnology, including the development of genetically modified organisms (GMOs), biopharmaceuticals, directed evolution for enzyme production, and industrial enzymes

Certifications:

CPD: 12 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

Biotechnology professionals

Regulatory affairs professionals

Pharmaceutical development specialists

Quality assurance and control officers

Clinical researchers

Process development engineers

Project managers

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

Introduction to protein engineering

Definition and Overview: What is Protein engineering?

Proteins and their structure-function relationship

Historical Background: Milestones in Protein engineering and biotechnology in pharmaceuticals

Techniques and tools in genetic engineering

CRISPR-Cas9 Mechanisms and applications in gene editing

Recombinant DNA Technology How genes are spliced and introduced into host organisms Mutagenesis techniques, site-directed, random mutagenesis

Gene cloning Cloning vectors, host organisms, and production of recombinant proteins

Gene expression systems Bacterial, yeast, and mammalian cell expression systems for protein production

RNA interference (RNAi) Mechanisms and therapeutic use for gene silencing in diseases



Pharmaceutical applications of protein engineering

Biopharmaceuticals Production of therapeutic proteins (e.g., insulin, human growth hormone) Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for cancer, autoimmune diseases, etc.

Gene therapy Correcting genetic disorders by inserting or modifying genes (e.g., treatments for hemophilia, cystic fibrosis) CRISPR-based gene editing for inherited diseases

Vaccines Development of recombinant vaccines (e.g., hepatitis B vaccine) mRNA vaccines (e.g., COVID-19 vaccines)



Production of biopharmaceuticals

Bioreactors and fermentation Use of genetically engineered microorganisms to produce drugs in large quantities

Downstream processing Purification and scaling up of genetically engineered drugs

Quality control Ensuring purity, potency, and safety of biopharmaceutical products



Day 2

Ethical and regulatory considerations

Ethics of genetic and protein engineering Ethical concerns surrounding genetic modifications in humans, animals, and microorganisms

Regulatory frameworks FDA, EMA, and other global regulatory bodies for approving genetically engineered drugs

Intellectual property Parenting genetically engineered products and processes



Advances in protein engineering for pharmaceuticals

CRISPR-based therapies Engineering proteins for diagnostics Clinical trials and potential cures for genetic diseases

Synthetic biology Designing new biological systems for drug production and personalised medicine

Personalised medicine Tailoring treatments based on individual genetic profiles

Biologics vs. small molecule drugs Differences and advantages of biologics developed through genetic engineering



Challenges in protein engineering for pharmaceuticals

Safety Concerns Off-target effects in gene editing and immune responses to engineered proteins

Cost and accessibility High production costs and making therapies accessible to a wider population

Scalability Challenges in producing genetically engineered drugs on a large scale



Case studies and examples

Insulin production How genetically engineered bacteria produce human insulin

Gene therapy success stories Examples of successful gene therapies (e.g., Luxturna for inherited retinal disease)

Monoclonal antibodies Their role in treating cancers and autoimmune diseases



Engineering modern drugs and targeted cancer therapy

Checkpoint inhibitors

CAR-T cancer therapy

Antibody-drug conjugates (ADC)

Antibody Directed ProDrug Therapy (ADEP)

Engineering of superantigens for targeted cancer therapy

Speakers:



Sayed Goda

University of Derby



Sayed K Goda, a biochemistry and drug discovery professor, has a robust academic background. He earned a BSc in Chemistry and an MSc in organic chemistry from Cairo University, Egypt. He then pursued a PhD in Biochemistry from the University of Southampton, UK. Recognising the pivotal role of technology management in his field, he obtained an MBA in technology management from the Open University, UK, in 2000. His diverse educational background equips him with a unique perspective and a broad range of skills, making him a valuable asset in the field of biochemistry and drug discovery.



After completing his PhD, Sayed embarked on a leadership journey at the Porton Down establishment in Salisbury, UK, where he served for fourteen years as a senior scientist and a team leader. During that time, he led commercial and medically sensitive research. He employed protein engineering to produce novel commercially and medically important proteins.



In 2002, Sayed's academic prowess and leadership skills led him to a professor position at Cairo University, Egypt. His tenure was marked by transformative contributions, notably the establishment of a new BSc Biotechnology program. He also supervised many successful MSc and PhD degrees.



In 2006, Dr. Goda accepted a professor position at Qatar University, Qatar, where he taught many major courses in biochemistry and biotechnology and successfully obtained many research grants.



In 2012, Sayed's expertise and reputation led him to a senior scientist and Professor position at the Antidoping laboratory in Qatar. He led research in various fields and established a protein engineering laboratory here. His exceptional ability to secure research funds, totalling over two million, for cancer-targeting drug discovery projects. His collaboration with Groningen University, Netherlands, resulted in the successful completion of four Ph. Ds and numerous publications, further solidifying his status as a prolific researcher.



Sayed has years of commercial and medical research experience in a conventional research institute in the UK.



He is also a regular reviewer for many high-impact journals, and he is currently a guest editor for Cancers.



