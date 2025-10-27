|Company announcement no. 48 2025
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 43
On 7 February 2025, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 10 February 2025 to 30 January 2026, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2025.
The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").
The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S were made under the share buy-back programme in week 43:
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|14,318,735
|246.8087
|3,533,988,632
|20 October 2025
|46,000
|274.2690
|12,616,374
|21 October 2025
|94,000
|273.4688
|25,706,067
|22 October 2025
|141,073
|273.7911
|38,624,532
|23 October 2025
|139,708
|273.3267
|38,185,927
|24 October 2025
|71,000
|271.8315
|19,300,037
|Total accumulated over week 43
|491,781
|273.3594
|134,432,936
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|14,810,516
|247.6903
|3,668,421,569
With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 1.774% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.
