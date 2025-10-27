The Second "Global Harmony - Heilongjiang in Songs" International Cultural Exchange Performance Kicks Off

HARBIN, China, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, the second "Global Harmony - Heilongjiang in Songs" International cultural exchange performance was successfully held at the Concert Hall of Heilongjiang University. Over 150 foreign friends from more than 20 countries participated in the event, fully embodying the mutual exchange and appreciation between Chinese and foreign cultures.

The performance used music as a bridge and dance as a medium, employing art forms that transcend national boundaries to sing beauty of China and collectively depict the beautiful landscape of world civilizations. It showcased the harmonious concept of "appreciating one's own beauty while sharing the beauty of all," presenting an artistic feast that crossed borders for the audience.

The event was jointly organized by the Heilongjiang Daily Press Group and Heilongjiang University, with the Heilongjiang Northeast Asia International Communication Center serving as the executor.

Zhang Chunjiao, Vice Chairman of the All-China Journalists Association, Party Committee Secretary, and President of the Heilongjiang Daily Press Group, stated that last year's "Global Harmony - Heilongjiang in Songs" international cultural performance was a success. This year, the scale of the event was further expanded, and participation was increased to help the world learn more about Heilongjiang and allow more foreign friends to experience Chinese culture.

The Heilongjiang Northeast Asia International Communication Center was established by the Heilongjiang Daily Press Group in February 2024. The "Global Harmony - Heilongjiang in Songs" international cultural exchange platform, created by the center, is dedicated to establishing a long-term mechanism for cultural exchanges between China and other countries, transforming such exchanges from "occasional encounters" into "regular interactions".

Source: Heilongjiang Daily Press Group