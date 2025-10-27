Taiwan’s LionFans Unveils Upgraded AI-Powered SmartSync™ System, Delivering 22% ROI Growth for Asia-Pacific Clients

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LionFans , a Taiwan-based leader in social media marketing technology, today announced a major upgrade to its proprietary SmartSync™ system, introducing advanced AI-driven analytics designed to help brands across Asia optimize campaign performance and marketing ROI. Early adoption data shows that clients using the enhanced system have achieved up to 22% improvement in marketing efficiency compared to previous campaigns.





AI-Driven SmartSync™ Boosts Precision and Performance

The upgraded SmartSync™ platform integrates cross-platform data synchronization, predictive analytics, and automated optimization, enabling marketing teams to make real-time adjustments across multiple social channels including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, X (Twitter), Threads, LinkedIn, and Shopee.

“Most businesses today understand the power of social media—but managing campaigns effectively across multiple platforms remains a major challenge,” said Hulk Chen, Chief Technology Officer at LionFans. “SmartSync™ was built to solve that problem by combining AI analytics with regional insight, helping brands amplify visibility, improve engagement, and grow their digital footprint intelligently.”





Expanding Reach Across Asia-Pacific

With regional offices in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam, LionFans combines advanced technology with local market expertise. Each regional team provides on-the-ground insights into consumer behavior and cultural trends, ensuring that strategies are tailored to each market’s unique digital landscape.

Over the past five years, LionFans has supported more than 5,800 enterprise clients across Greater China and Southeast Asia, spanning industries such as finance, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, and F&B. Campaigns executed through LionFans have generated over 1.5 billion YouTube views, 3.5 billion Facebook and Instagram impressions, and 800 million TikTok interactions, underscoring the company’s data-driven approach to social engagement.

Transparent Data and Real-Time Insights

LionFans’ platform includes an integrated dashboard that allows clients to monitor campaign performance in real time. The system provides a comprehensive view of key metrics such as follower growth, engagement rate, impressions, and conversion data, allowing businesses to make data-backed marketing decisions with full transparency.

About LionFans

Founded in Taipei, LionFans is a leading social media technology and digital marketing company specializing in AI-powered campaign optimization and cross-platform audience analytics. Its flagship SmartSync™ system supports integration with 13 major platforms, providing scalable and transparent marketing solutions for enterprises across Asia-Pacific.

For more information, visit https://lionfans.cc or contact:

Hulk Chen, Chief Technology Officer

Email: services@lionfans.cc





Media Contact

Company Name: LionFans

Contact person: Hulk Chen

Email: services@lionfans.cc

Website: https://lionfans.cc

Disclaimer: This content is provided by LionFans. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or business advice. All investments carry inherent risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any inaccuracies, misrepresentations, or financial losses resulting from the use or reliance on the information in this press release. Speculate only with funds you can afford to lose. In the event of any legal claims or concerns regarding this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.



Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained herein. Any complaints, copyright issues, or inquiries regarding this article should be directed to the content provider listed above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c99ee9d2-9916-470e-99d7-b36fdc459b9e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7b91b912-d0ef-43b2-8014-ab02ad922796

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fe2f2aae-400e-4aba-b9be-fceda56a2f9f