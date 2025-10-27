2025 UCLG World Council and 10th Anniversary of UNIDO's Bridge for Cities Event Held in China's Xi'an

XI'AN, China, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From October 16 to 18, 2025 United Cities and Local Governments (UCLG) World Council and 10th Anniversary of United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO)'s Bridge for Cities Event was held in Xi'an, capital city of northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

Guided by the theme "Local actions for global dreams and shared future," over 600 guests from more than 50 countries and regions, among them 72 governors and mayors from abroad, gathered in this millennium-old capital to explore the abundant possibilities for sustainable urban development.

At the opening ceremony, UCLG, UNIDO, and the Municipal People's Government of Xi'an signed a letter of intent on sustainable urban development, laying out a cooperation framework focused on innovation-driven transformation, prioritizing livability, and safe development, a vision that aligns with China's initiatives for building green, low-carbon, and smart cities.

During the event, Xi'an hosted an exhibition on urban governance and industrial innovation, which showcased practical, on-the-ground efforts in areas like green mobility and digital governance. A China-foreign enterprise exchange forum helped turn cooperation intentions in sectors such as energy and infrastructure into tangible progress. Meanwhile, people-to-people activities like city tours went beyond economic and trade ties, opening up more space for cultural mutual learning between cities worldwide.

Additionally, UCLG held 8 core meetings during the event, covering statutory agendas including the World Council. These sessions clarified the organization's work plan for the coming year and mapped out paths to advance priorities like sustainable urban development and technological innovation.

UNIDO, in parallel, organized 7 high-level events. Beyond moving forward with the institutional work of international organizations, these gatherings formed a closed loop of identifying challenges, sharing experiences and delivering solutions, offering actionable models for the distinctive development of small and medium-sized cities.

Notably, this marked the first time two major international bodies UCLG and UNIDO have joined forces to host such an event. What's more, the "Bridge for Cities" series, launched in 2016 and now a flagship program for boosting global urban industrial development, stepped outside Vienna, Austria, for the first time on its 10th anniversary, with Xi'an chosen as its very first host city in China.

Xi'an's deep connection with the two international organizations stretches back over a decade. In 2012, Xi'an became a UCLG member city; in 2019 and 2022, it was twice elected a UCLG co-president city. This not only reflects the high recognition of Xi'an's development from cities around the world but also positions Xi'an as a key representative of Chinese cities in global governance.

In 2021, the UCLG Asia-Pacific tourism committee was established in Xi'an, and today it counts 47 cities from 13 countries as members, solidifying Xi'an's role as a core hub for tourism cooperation among Asia-Pacific cities.

For Xi'an, this "Bridge for Cities" event, its first ever in China, has not only raised the city's international profile and expanded its global network of partners but also created more entry points for deeper integration into the global industrial chain, unlocking multi-dimensional development opportunities.

By advancing the joint development of the Belt and Road Initiative, Xi'an is fully expanding high-standard opening up, building more bridges for international exchange and cooperation, and stepping onto a broader stage for global urban collaboration.

Source: The Municipal People's Government of Xi'an