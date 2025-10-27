PHOENIX, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataGlobal Hub, the award-winning technology consortium recognized as the "Technology News Platform of the Year" at the CorporateLiveWire Innovation & Excellence Awards 2025, today celebrates the profound global impact of its community. The announcement highlights how its unique ecosystem, comprising an exclusive Elite Circle, Global news platform and a broader network of top-tier professionals, is driving tangible innovation across the global technology landscape.

"The success of our members is the core metric of our own success," said Mojeed Abisiga, CEO of DataGlobal Hub. "From the groundbreaking work of our Elite Circle to the influential contributions of our wider community, we are creating a synergistic environment where expertise is shared, amplified, and translated into real-world solutions."

DataGlobal Hub Elite: A Standard of Global Excellence

The DataGlobal Hub Elite Circle represents the pinnacle of achievement within the consortium, reserved for members whose work demonstrates transformative impact at an international level.

Gbenga Akingbulere, Staff Software Engineer at Palo Alto Networks & DataGlobal Hub Elite Member: Mr. Akingbulere's work epitomizes the Elite standard. His recent honor, the 2025 NOVA Award at the United Nations, recognizes his dual contributions to technological innovation and social equity. He is the architectural force behind "Teller Made Easy" (TME), a modular core banking platform deployed in over 20 African countries that slashed teller transaction times from 3 minutes to under 30 seconds. Furthermore, his development of a machine learning-integrated Anti-Money Laundering Workflow Extension (AWE) for one of Africa's largest payment processors analyzes millions of daily transactions with high accuracy, dramatically improving financial compliance and security.

Haruna Ogweda, Software Engineer at Microsoft & DataGlobal Hub Elite Member: Mr. Ogweda exemplifies elite technical execution in enterprise environments. At Microsoft, his work is critical to the company's Secure Future Initiative, where he investigates KPI failures, enhances Windows build images, and ensures platform-wide security compliance. His contributions to infrastructure automation and deployment pipelines for .NET services, coupled with his academic research applying statistical models for genomic analysis in wheat, showcase a rare blend of large-scale software engineering and deep analytical prowess.

Celebrating Influential Community Contributors

Beyond the Elite Circle, DataGlobal Hub's strength lies in its vibrant community of experts who are leaders in their respective fields.

Dr. Adewunmi Akingbola, MPhil (University of Cambridge): Dr. Akingbola is a leading voice at the intersection of epidemiology and artificial intelligence. A Forbes 30 Under 30 Europe honoree, his research with the UK Health Security Agency involved advanced statistical techniques to handle missing data in national disease surveillance, directly improving public health response accuracy. In his remote postdoctoral fellowship with New York University, he is processing large-scale clinical datasets to train AI models for diagnosing MPox, showcasing a direct application of AI for global health security. His founding of HealthDrive Nigeria, which has screened over 15,000 individuals for Hepatitis, underscores his commitment to on-the-ground impact.

Oluwabusayo Awoyomi, Data Science & Analytics Fellow (Correlation One): Ms. Awoyomi represents the cutting edge of applied AI research and data systems. She is a co-author of seminal research papers on multilingual language models for African languages, published in top-tier computational linguistics conferences. Professionally, her work has directly supported public health infrastructure; at Health Research Inc., she ensured the accuracy and integration of data between the CDC's HIV/AIDS reporting system and New York State's management system. Her current role involves designing automated documentation workflows for a leading biotech firm, Regeneron, demonstrating her ability to drive efficiency in highly regulated environments.

Forging the Future with Strategemist

To build upon this momentum, DataGlobal Hub is proud to announce its partnership with Strategemist, the platform-led execution partner for Enterprise AI & Data. This collaboration will leverage Strategemist's proven framework for delivering measurable, auditable outcomes in mission-critical AI and data ecosystems.

Strategemist brings a leadership team with Fortune-level discipline, ranging from the founder and CEO, Ravi Shanker the team also includes Ambassador Dr. Ausaf Sayeed, the president and chief business officers of Strategemist, and Ali Faraj, chairman of the board, Strategemist and the former CTO of Toptal. Mojeed Abisiga, Chief Data Officer (CDO) Strategemist and other great profiles such as Pranay Siddharth K, Supriya Kummamuru, PhD, Naveen Kumar, Srinivas Achyutuni, Etibar Aliyev, Dr Laggani Srinivas (LS), Ratnakar Basavaraju, Dr. Partha Majumdar, Gary Cokins, Gregory Wilson, Kathleen Moriarty, Raj Kapoor. Their focus on "Fewer dashboards, more decisions" aligns perfectly with DataGlobal Hub's commitment to tangible impact.

"Our partnership is a natural synergy," said Mojeed Abisiga, CEO and founder of DataGlobal Hub. "Together, we are positioned to accelerate time-to-impact."

We're also proud to announce that Strategemist has launched TransformQ (TQ) - the world's first Transformation Quotient platform. This super cool intelligent engine helps organizations solve real problems in real time, moving beyond traditional metrics to measure what truly matters. It learns from past experiences, connects data, people, and processes to deliver governed, evidence-backed answers instantly. Now organizations can move past endless discovery phases and expensive trial-and-error, achieving clarity, speed, and measurable results in their transformation journey. To try out the new products try click here

The Architects of Impact: Meet the Leadership and Team Behind DataGlobal Hub

The global recognition and achievements of DataGlobal Hub are not accidental; they are the direct result of a deliberate architecture of talent, vision, and execution. Behind the platform's award-winning status is a foundational team whose collective expertise and dedication turn visionary ideas into tangible global impact.

The Visionary Founder:

Mojeed Abisiga, an Einstein Visa Green Card recipient. As the Founder & CEO of DataGlobal Hub and the Chief Data Officer (CDO) of Strategemist, Mojeed's foresight in creating a nexus for elite tech talent has established a new paradigm for how innovation is cultivated and scaled across continents.

The Pillars Behind GDAI 2025 success: The DataGlobal Hub Team

A vision is only as strong as the structure that supports it. The following individuals form the essential pillars of our organization, ensuring every initiative is delivered with excellence and precision. Our deepest gratitude goes to: Blessing Esseh, Ekene Anyaoha, Olamilekan Aremu Ogundele, Abdusalam Muhammed Toyeeb, Adeyemi Moses Salako, Muhammad Sulaiman, Lawal Habeebullahi, and Shehu Sidikat Onimasa.

This dedicated team operates as the backbone of GDAI 2025. Their unwavering commitment is the critical infrastructure upon which our success is built, ensuring that the promise of a connected, global tech ecosystem becomes a daily reality.

About Strategemist

Strategemist is the platform-led execution partner for Enterprise AI & Data. The company helps CEOs, Boards, and CXO teams turn strategy into measurable outcomes, focusing on decision intelligence, secure multi-cloud operations, and defensible governance. Strategemist proves that governance is a product that enables speed and earns trust.

About DataGlobal Hub

DataGlobal Hub is a global media organization dedicated to advancing data literacy and AI awareness through compelling content, thought leadership, and world-class events. Our mission is to empower individuals and organizations to thrive in an AI-driven world by connecting them with the right tools, stories, and communities.

