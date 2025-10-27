TradingTown Space Unveils Next-Gen Insider Tracking Features for Smarter Investing

DALLAS, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TradingTown Space, the insider-tracking platform transforming how investors understand corporate and congressional stock moves, today announced the launch of three powerful new tools: Daily Top Insider Buys, 30-Day Insider Leaderboard, and the Insider + Congressional Trade Visualizer. These features empower retail investors with institutional-grade insight—bringing context, credibility, and clarity to every trade.

The new Daily Top Insider Buys delivers each morning’s highest-confidence insider purchases ranked by a proprietary scoring model. The 30-Day Insider Leaderboard surfaces the most compelling insider opportunities of the past month, helping users spot consistent conviction before markets catch on. Meanwhile, the Insider + Congressional Trade Visualizer combines two powerful datasets—corporate insider and congressional disclosures—on one interactive chart, making it easier than ever to see where influence and capital align.

These launches build on TradingTown Space’s fast-growing ecosystem of tools including its Free Weekly Insider Buys Newsletter, Peer Company Trade Explorer, and Insider Performance Tracker, which already help tens of thousands of investors monitor verified SEC filings and measure insider success rates across multiple timeframes. Premium access begins at just $4.99 per month.

“Every investor deserves the same level of transparency once reserved for hedge funds,” said a spokesperson for TradingTown Space. “With our new features, we’re turning insider activity into actionable insight—so users can invest with confidence, not speculation.”

Since its launch, TradingTown Space has sent more than 550,000 weekly emails and tens of thousands daily insider alerts, while maintaining 40% month-over-month user growth. Its AI-driven ranking engine and sleek, mobile-friendly design make advanced insider analysis accessible to everyone—from new investors to seasoned traders.

TradingTown Space stands for one mission: to turn insider data into investor conviction. Track not just the trades, but the story and intent behind them.

About TradingTown Space

TradingTown Space is a modern stock-research platform that ranks corporate insider and congressional trades by confidence, performance, and credibility. Using AI-driven analytics, real-time data, and intuitive visualization, it transforms public filings into actionable insights for everyday investors.

