Huhtamaki extends the maturity of EUR 450 million sustainability-linked syndicated revolving credit facility for a further period of one year

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 27.10.2025 AT 12:10 EET

Huhtamäki Oyj has signed a confirmation to extend the maturity of a EUR 450 million sustainability-linked syndicated revolving credit facility loan agreement for a further period of one year in accordance with the extension option of the loan agreement. The new termination date is November 8, 2030. The credit facility will be used for general corporate purposes of the Group.

For further information, please contact:

Tom Erander, Vice President, Treasury, tel. +358 10 686 7893

