Bunker Hill Announces Agreement to Acquire the Historic Ranger-Page Silver- Lead-Zinc Mines to Expand Exploration Potential in the Silver Valley of Idaho

KELLOGG, Idaho and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- October 27, 2025 – Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (“Bunker Hill” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: BNKR |OTCQB: BHLL) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary Silver Valley Metals Corp., has entered into an asset purchase agreement with Silver Dollar Resources (Idaho) Inc., a subsidiary of Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (“Silver Dollar”), to acquire the Ranger-Page property which includes, six past-producing underground high-grade silver-lead-zinc mines located immediately adjacent to and to the west of the Bunker Hill Mine in the prolific Silver Valley mining district of Idaho, USA (the “Ranger-Page Mines”).

The acquisition is expected to consolidate one of the most historically productive areas of the Coeur d’Alene Mining District under Bunker Hill’s control, increasing the size of the Company’s mineral claim package by approximately 1,205 acres (4.8 km²). The asset acquisition will also include an extensive historical geological database. Contingent on exploration success, this could extend operational life at Bunker Hill, maximize economies of scale, and unlock additional local synergies.

Strategic Highlights

Consolidated Land Position: The acquisition, once complete, will unite the Ranger-Page Mines and Bunker Hill mine (the “ Bunker Hill Mine ”) into a contiguous land package exceeding 6,200 acres (25 km 2) , creating one of the largest and most prospective holdings in the Silver Valley ( Figure 1 ).

The acquisition, once complete, will unite the Ranger-Page Mines and Bunker Hill mine (the “ ”) into a contiguous land package exceeding 6,200 acres (25 km , creating one of the largest and most prospective holdings in the Silver Valley ( ). Exploration Upside: Historical drilling and production data from the Ranger-Page Mines indicate high-grade silver-lead-zinc mineralization remains open at depth and along strike ( Figure 2 ) (Drill hole 34-142_NE: 8 feet at 9.41 opt Ag, 13.4% Pb, 3.1% Zn - see March 11, 2025 release here).

Historical drilling and production data from the Ranger-Page Mines indicate high-grade silver-lead-zinc mineralization remains open at depth and along strike ( ) (Drill hole 34-142_NE: 8 feet at 9.41 opt Ag, 13.4% Pb, 3.1% Zn - see March 11, 2025 release here). Infrastructure Synergies: The Ranger-Page Mines’ existing underground workings and surface access points could provide additional flexibility for future mine planning, ventilation, and exploration access to deeper levels of the Bunker Hill Mine system.

The Ranger-Page Mines’ existing underground workings and surface access points could provide additional flexibility for future mine planning, ventilation, and exploration access to deeper levels of the Bunker Hill Mine system. Complementary to Restart Plan: The acquisition, once complete, will align with Bunker Hill’s ongoing restart of operations at the Bunker Hill Mine, targeted for H1 2026, and will enhance the Company’s upside optionality for future resource expansion and mill feed sources.

The acquisition, once complete, will align with Bunker Hill’s ongoing restart of operations at the Bunker Hill Mine, targeted for H1 2026, and will enhance the Company’s upside optionality for future resource expansion and mill feed sources. Community benefits: This has the potential to create more local employment opportunities within the Silver Valley and stimulate procurement from regional suppliers in ways that benefit the local communities.





Sam Ash, President and CEO of Bunker Hill Mining, stated: “The addition of the Ranger-Page Mines will be another key step in our vision to re-establish Bunker Hill as a leading producer in the Silver Valley. The Ranger-Page mine infrastructure and mineralized zones are geologically continuous with the Bunker Hill system, offering immediate synergies for exploration, development, and potential future production.”

Figure 1 – Increased Overall Exploration Land Package





Figure 2 – Bunker Hill & Ranger Page Cross-section





Galena-Quartz Veins: Pb-Ag Blue Bird Veins: Zn-Pb-Ag



Highlights of the Ranger-Page Mines include:

Silver, plus high-grade lead and zinc: High-grade historic production, the Ranger-Page Mines complex was a top 10 producer in the Silver Valley, estimated to have produced 1.1B pounds of zinc and lead mined and 14.6M ounces of silver.

High-grade historic production, the Ranger-Page Mines complex was a top 10 producer in the Silver Valley, estimated to have produced 1.1B pounds of zinc and lead mined and 14.6M ounces of silver. Six historic mines: Two historic mines produced to depths of 2,644 feet (805.9 m) and 1,200 feet (365.8 m), respectively. Four of the six mines were less than 200 feet (61 m) in depth, leaving significant open-ended exploration potential at depth.

Two historic mines produced to depths of 2,644 feet (805.9 m) and 1,200 feet (365.8 m), respectively. Four of the six mines were less than 200 feet (61 m) in depth, leaving significant open-ended exploration potential at depth. Historical remaining mine resource of 218,000 tons grading 87.4 g/t silver, 10.34% zinc, and 5.22% lead. The estimated results were constrained by the depth of the Page Mine shaft. Mining ceased during a difficult period of historically low metal prices, compounded by a fire which destroyed the mill. No systematic exploration work was ever conducted to expand these estimated resources at depth. Note that a Qualified Person has not reviewed the historical data and has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserve. It is not known what parameters were used to calculate the historic mineral resource. The historic resource is not being treated by the Company as a Canadian NI 43-101 compliant resource and is listed here for reference only.

218,000 tons grading 87.4 g/t silver, 10.34% zinc, and 5.22% lead. The estimated results were constrained by the depth of the Page Mine shaft. Mining ceased during a difficult period of historically low metal prices, compounded by a fire which destroyed the mill. No systematic exploration work was ever conducted to expand these estimated resources at depth. Note that a Qualified Person has not reviewed the historical data and has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserve. It is not known what parameters were used to calculate the historic mineral resource. The historic resource is not being treated by the Company as a Canadian NI 43-101 compliant resource and is listed here for reference only. Under-explored property package: In particular, the area between the Ranger-Page Mines and Bunker Hill Mines – “the Silver Gap”, which contains similar host geology and structural framework. Due to the fragmented historical ownership, this highly prospective ~4km trend remains unexplored.

In particular, the area between the Ranger-Page Mines and Bunker Hill Mines – “the Silver Gap”, which contains similar host geology and structural framework. Due to the fragmented historical ownership, this highly prospective ~4km trend remains unexplored. Recent work by Silver Dollar identified numerous near-surface exploration targets along structures hosting historic mines on the Ranger-Page Mines. Maiden drilling on the Wyoming Target intercepted potentially underground mineable silver-lead-zinc mineralization in all three holes, including 162 g/t Ag, 15.5% Pb and 4.1% Zn over 10 ft (3.04m) (drilled thickness, true thickness unknown) - see March 11, 2025, release here.

identified numerous near-surface exploration targets along structures hosting historic mines on the Ranger-Page Mines. Maiden drilling on the Wyoming Target intercepted potentially underground mineable silver-lead-zinc mineralization in all three holes, including 162 g/t Ag, 15.5% Pb and 4.1% Zn over 10 ft (3.04m) (drilled thickness, true thickness unknown) - see March 11, 2025, release here. Patented lode claims: Ownership of surface and mineral rights.





Transaction Summary

Under the terms of the agreement, Bunker Hill will acquire 100% of Silver Dollar’s interest in the Ranger-Page Mines for total consideration of US$2.4M, comprised of 23,333,334 Bunker Hill Common Shares (the “Payment Shares”), subject to the below contractual escrow.

Release Date Payment Shares Release to Vendor Parent from Contractual Escrow 6-month anniversary of closing date 2,333,333 Payment Shares 9-month anniversary of closing date 2,333,333 Payment Shares 12-month anniversary of closing date Balance of the Payment Shares (18,666,668 Payment Shares)

The completion of the acquisition will be subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”). The Payment Shares will be subject to a four-month and one-day hold period from the date of issuance.

Conference Call and Webcast

Bunker Hill will host a webinar on October 30, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. PST | 11:00 a.m. EST. Participants may join the webinar by registering at the link below:

https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/6HanpIlNSgSJHetEOcdSBQ

A replay of this webinar will be available on Bunker Hill’s website.

About Bunker Hill Mining Corp.

Bunker Hill is an American mineral exploration and development company focused on revitalizing our historic mining asset: the renowned zinc, lead, and silver deposit in northern Idaho’s prolific Coeur d’Alene mining district. This strategic initiative aims to breathe new life into a once-productive mine, leveraging modern exploration techniques and sustainable development practices to unlock the potential of this mineral-rich region. Bunker Hill Mining Corp. aims to maximize shareholder value by responsibly harnessing the mineral wealth in the Silver Valley mining district, focusing our efforts on this single, high-potential asset. Information about the Company is available on its website, www.bunkerhillmining.com, or within the SEDAR+ and EDGAR databases.

