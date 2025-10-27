Join Apeloa at CPHI Frankfurt to Explore Advanced Technology & Integrated Solutions (Booth 9.1B64)

FRANKFURT, Germany, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pharmaceutical industry gathers this week at CPHI Frankfurt 2025 from October 28–30. As a global leading technology-driven pharmaceutical manufacturing solutions provider, Apeloa Pharmaceutical, a subsidiary of Hengdian Group, is excited to welcome you at Booth 9.1B64.

We cordially invite you to contact our team to discuss how our end-to-end services can accelerate your projects, from discovery to commercialization.

Showcasing Advanced Technology Platforms

As a technology-driven company, Apeloa leverages its advanced platforms to power both its CDMO services and API manufacturing. Our key platforms on display include:

Greener, Faster Molecules with Flow Chemistry: Apeloa’s advanced flow chemistry platform sets a new green benchmark, replacing traditional batch processing. We have demonstrated its power by cutting a key cephalosporin intermediate reaction time by 99% (from 8 hours to <5 minutes), slashing Process Mass Intensity (PMI) by 53% and halving energy use. This technology is ideal for high-risk or hazardous reactions and is backed by over 10 years of process development and 50+ specialized scientists.

Empowering Next-Gen Bioconjugates (ADCs/XDCs): Apeloa provides high-purity linkers and comprehensive chemistry services to accelerate your ADC, targeted conjugation, and peptide drug development projects. Our expertise includes:

Monodisperse PEG Synthesis: We deliver high purity (≥98%) monodisperse PEGs with a precise polydispersity index of 1.00, available from R&D to multi-kilogram scale.

We deliver high purity (≥98%) monodisperse PEGs with a precise polydispersity index of 1.00, available from R&D to multi-kilogram scale. Specialized Linkers: We offer a library of linkers including PEG Linkers, Clickable Linkers, and MAL Linkers, as well as modifications like GGFG and PAB spacers to enhance stability and efficacy.





End-to-End CDMO & Global API Solutions

These technology platforms are the foundation for our core business units, enabling seamless, end-to-end support for our global partners.

CDMO Services: As a core partner in the global drug innovation chain, Apeloa offers an end-to-end, one-stop CDMO service for the full life cycle of new drug development and commercialization. We enable global clients to expedite the delivery of affordable medications. Our flexible, customer-centric solutions include R&D preparation services (FTE/FFS) and dedicated support from lab-scale development to full commercial production.

As a core partner in the global drug innovation chain, Apeloa offers an end-to-end, one-stop CDMO service for the full life cycle of new drug development and commercialization. We enable global clients to expedite the delivery of affordable medications. Our flexible, customer-centric solutions include R&D preparation services (FTE/FFS) and dedicated support from lab-scale development to full commercial production. Global API Leadership: Apeloa is a leading international API supplier, defined by its robust R&D-to-commercialization framework and a vertically integrated supply chain from intermediates to FDFs. Our diversified portfolio spans anti-infectives, nervous system, cardiovascular system, and diabetes. We leverage a powerful synergy of fermentation and chemical synthesis for rapid scale-up. This integrated model ensures quality control, supported by 150 DMFs, 20 CEPs , and 3,000 metric tons of annual capacity.

About Apeloa

Founded in 1989, Apeloa is the pharmaceutical subsidiary of Hengdian Group and one of China's top 2 API exporters and top 5 CDMO companies. Our core businesses include API, CDMO, FDF, and Aesthetic & Care Ingredients (ACI), supported by advanced technical platforms with over 1,300 scientists in R&D centers (Boston, Shanghai, Hengdian) and global branches (Germany, USA, Japan). Apeloa's manufacturing sites are certified by major global regulators (EDQM, US FDA, NMPA, PMDA, KFDA), having passed 19 US FDA inspections since 2006, ensuring high-quality and reliable service for global partners.

Contact: press@hengdian.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/62f286e4-d52c-4477-abbf-d7bf916bf7d6