Brown & Brown, Inc. Certified by Great Place to Work for seventh consecutive year; included on the 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces for Women list for fifth year

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J. Powell Brown, president and chief executive officer, and Julie Turpin, chief people officer, are proud to announce that Brown & Brown, Inc. (“Brown & Brown”) and our team of U.S. companies have been Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the seventh consecutive year. Additionally, our companies in Canada and the U.K. have been Certified™ for the first time. Our U.S. companies have also been included on the 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces for Women™ List for the fifth year.

Brown shared, “Our teammates are the heart of Brown & Brown. They’re the reason we’re a Great Place to Work™, and we’re fired up that our teams in Canada and the UK are now part of that recognition. Being named a Best Workplace for Women™ shows how serious we are about building a culture where everyone feels they belong.”

“Being recognized by Great Place to Work™, now on a global scale, for the seventh consecutive year speaks volumes about the talent, dedication and passion our teammates share,” says Turpin. “We are also delighted to be recognized as a Best Workplace for Women™ for the fifth year. This recognition reflects the intentional work we’ve done to ensure that every team member feels valued, supported and empowered to grow and succeed throughout their career.”

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current teammates say about their experience working for Brown & Brown. This year, 92% of our teammates said it’s a Great Place To Work, and 95% said they when joining the company, you are made to feel welcome.

“Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience,” says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Brown & Brown stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its teammates.”

To determine the Best Workplaces for Women, Great Place To Work analyzed the survey responses of over 605,000 women who work for Great Place To Work Certified™ companies like Brown & Brown. Honorees were selected based on their efforts to close the experience gap and provide access and opportunity to all, regardless of gender or background.

Earlier this year, Brown & Brown was named to Fortune’s 2025 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance list. In addition, Brown & Brown was awarded the 2024-2025 Platinum Level Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health by Mental Health America (MHA) for the third year.

