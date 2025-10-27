BloFin Partners with Checkout.com to Power a Next-Generation Fiat On-Ramp Experience

ROAD TOWN, Virgin Islands, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BloFin, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Checkout.com, a global payments provider, to expand its fiat-to-crypto on-ramp with Apple Pay, Google Pay, and card payments. Users can now seamlessly purchase digital assets using Apple Pay, Google Pay, credit and debit cards, either directly or through mobile wallets, delivering greater flexibility and convenience in mobile-first markets. BloFin emphasized that it already supports a wide range of local currencies and payment options worldwide, and Checkout.com’s integration further strengthens its payments infrastructure, reducing friction and driving broader crypto adoption.

Checkout.com has long been a trusted payments partner for top-tier crypto platforms, providing secure and scalable fiat infrastructure. The company also brings expertise from its successful collaboration with leading players in other verticals, optimizing conversion rates and user experience through seamless payments — a model now extended to the crypto space.

Seamless Fiat Onboarding: BloFin Integrates Checkout.com for Faster, Safer Payments

BloFin has teamed up with Checkout.com to deliver a seamless and secure fiat on-ramp experience, enabling users to deposit and withdraw funds effortlessly across global markets. Key highlights of this integration include:

Fiat Channels: Supports credit cards, debit cards, and bank transfers with real-time online deposits.

Compliance & Security: Checkout.com provides full-stack payment compliance, including 3D Secure, fraud prevention, and KYC integration.

provides full-stack payment compliance, including 3D Secure, fraud prevention, and KYC integration. Global Reach, Local Experience: Combines Checkout.com ’s global acquiring network with BloFin’s local operational capabilities.

’s global acquiring network with BloFin’s local operational capabilities. Instant Settlement: Deposits and withdrawals are completed within minutes, enhancing user liquidity and experience.

This partnership marks a significant step forward in BloFin’s mission to bridge traditional finance and digital assets. By integrating Checkout.com’s trusted payment infrastructure, BloFin continues to enhance user accessibility, speed, and security, empowering traders worldwide with a smoother, more reliable fiat-to-crypto experience.

About BloFin

BloFin is a top-tier cryptocurrency exchange that specializes in futures trading. The platform offers 500+ USDT-M perpetual pairs, spot trading, copy trading, API access, unified account management, and advanced sub-account solutions. Committed to security and compliance, BloFin integrates Fireblocks and Chainalysis to ensure robust asset protection. By partnering with top affiliates, BloFin delivers scalable trading solutions, efficient fund management, and enhanced flexibility for professional traders. As the constant sponsor of TOKEN2049, BloFin continues to expand its global presence, reinforcing its position as the place “WHERE WHALES ARE MADE.”

