First Northwest Bancorp Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results

First Northwest Bancorp (Nasdaq: FNWB) ("First Northwest" or the "Company"), the holding company for First Fed Bank ("First Fed" or the "Bank"), today reported net income of $802,000 for the third quarter of 2025, compared to net income of $3.7 million for the second quarter of 2025 and a net loss of $2.0 million for the third quarter of 2024. Basic and diluted income per share were $0.09 for the third quarter of 2025, compared to basic and diluted income per share of $0.42 for the second quarter of 2025 and basic and diluted loss per share of $0.23 for the third quarter of 2024. 

Management Outlook:
"With over a century of history behind First Fed, I'm committed to honoring that legacy by continuing to deliver long-term value for our shareholders and remaining a trusted partner in the communities we serve," said Curt Queyrouze, President and Chief Executive Officer of First Northwest and First Fed. "Guided by our Board and driven by a talented team, we are building a modern, forward-thinking financial institution. Our third quarter results demonstrate meaningful progress in positioning First Fed to meet the evolving needs of our customers. As we embrace a culture of customer obsession, we recognize that their success is our success. I'm excited to build on the strong foundation we've established and work to ensure First Northwest continues to be a catalyst for financial growth and wellness throughout our communities."

The Board of Directors of First Northwest elected not to declare a dividend for this quarter as part of a prudent approach to capital management. The Company remains committed to maintaining a strong balance sheet and will continue to evaluate future dividend decisions in light of the Company’s long-term strategic objectives.

Key Points for the Third Quarter

Positive Trends:

 Net interest margin increased to 2.91% for the current quarter compared to 2.83% in the second quarter of 2025, as a result of a decrease in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
 Cost of total deposits dropped to 2.20% for the current quarter from 2.31% in the preceding quarter as higher-rate certificates of deposit ("CDs") matured and noninterest-bearing demand balances increased.
 First Fed risk-based capital ratios improved to 13.7% for the current quarter compared to 13.1% in the second quarter of 2025, and 13.4% for the third quarter of 2024.
 Advances decreased $84.5 million, or 27.3%, to $225.0 million at September 30, 2025 from $309.5 million at June 30, 2025, contributing to the improved net interest margin.
 Recorded a $620,000 recapture of provision for credit losses on loans in the third quarter of 2025, compared to a recapture of $296,000 for the preceding quarter and a provision for credit losses on loans of $3.1 million for the third quarter of 2024.

Other significant events:

 During the third quarter of 2025, the Company experienced higher compensation expenses as a result of executive management changes.
 The Bank continues to vigorously defend itself in the legal proceedings disclosed in our last Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, resulting in continued higher legal expenses.


Selected Quarterly Financial Ratios: 
  As of or For the Quarter Ended  As of or For the Nine Months
Ended September 30,		 
  September
30, 2025		  June 30, 2025  March 31, 2025  December 31, 2024  September
30, 2024		  2025  2024 
Performance ratios:(1)                            
Return on average assets  0.15%  0.68%  -1.69%  -0.51%  -0.36%  -0.28%  -0.23%
Adjusted PPNR return on average assets(2)  0.06   0.39   0.27   0.26   0.17   0.24   0.16 
Return on average equity  2.10   10.00   -23.42   -6.92   -4.91   -4.03   -3.14 
Net interest margin(3)  2.91   2.83   2.76   2.73   2.70   2.83   2.74 
Efficiency ratio(4)  104.9   78.0   113.5   92.2   100.3   99.2   85.5 
Equity to total assets  7.32   6.82   6.75   6.89   7.13   7.32   7.13 
Book value per common share $16.33  $15.85  $15.52  $16.45  $17.17  $16.33  $17.17 
Tangible performance ratios:(1)                            
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(2)  7.26%  6.76%  6.68%  6.83%  7.06%  7.26%  7.06%
Return on average tangible common equity(2)  2.12   10.10   -23.65   -6.99   -4.96   -4.07   -3.17 
Tangible book value per common share(2) $16.18  $15.70  $15.36  $16.29  $17.00  $16.18  $17.00 
Capital ratios (First Fed):(5)                            
Tier 1 leverage  9.3%  9.1%  9.0%  9.4%  9.4%  9.3%  9.4%
Common equity Tier 1  12.7   12.0   12.1   12.4   12.2   12.7   12.2 
Total risk-based  13.7   13.1   13.4   13.6   13.4   13.7   13.4 


(1)Performance ratios are annualized, where appropriate.
(2)See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures later in this release.
(3)Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4)Total noninterest expense as a percentage of net interest income and total other noninterest income.
(5)Current period capital ratios are preliminary and subject to finalization of the FDIC Call Report.

Adjusted Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Net Revenue (1)

Adjusted PPNR for the third quarter of 2025 decreased $1.8 million to $340,000, compared to $2.1 million for the preceding quarter, and decreased $607,000 from $947,000 in the third quarter one year ago.

  For the Quarter Ended  For the Nine Months Ended 
(Dollars in thousands) September
30, 2025		  June 30, 2025  March 31, 2025  December
31, 2024		  September
30, 2024		  September
30, 2025		  September
30, 2024		 
Net interest income (GAAP) $14,569  $14,193  $13,847  $14,137  $14,020  $42,609  $42,183 
Total noninterest income (GAAP)  2,002   2,170   3,777   1,300   1,779   7,949   11,314 
Total revenue (GAAP)  16,571   16,363   17,624   15,437   15,799   50,558   53,497 
Total noninterest expense (GAAP)  17,390   12,765   20,000   14,233   15,848   50,155   45,760 
PPNR (Non-GAAP)(1)  (819)  3,598   (2,376)  1,204   (49)  403   7,737 
Less selected nonrecurring adjustments to PPNR (Non-GAAP):                            
Executive transition costs included in compensation and professional fees  (1,159)              (1,159)   
Employee retention credit ("ERC") included in compensation     2,640            2,640    
ERC consulting expense included in professional fees     (528)           (528)   
Costs associated with early termination of Bellevue Business Center lease included in other expense     (599)           (599)   
Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") death benefit        1,059   1,536      1,059    
Gain on extinguishment of subordinated debt included in other income        846         846    
Legal reserve included in other expense        (5,750)        (5,750)   
Equity investment repricing adjustment included in other income           (1,762)        651 
One-time compensation payouts related to reduction in force              (996)     (996)
Net gain on sale of premises and equipment                    7,919 
Sale leaseback taxes and assessments included in occupancy and equipment                    (359)
Net gain on sale of investment securities                    (2,117)
Adjusted PPNR (Non-GAAP)(1) $340  $2,085  $1,469  $1,430  $947  $3,894  $2,639 

(1)  See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures later in this release.


 Total interest income decreased $221,000 to $26.9 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $27.1 million for the preceding quarter, and decreased $1.3 million compared to $28.2 million in the third quarter of 2024. Interest income decreased in the third quarter of 2025 primarily due to decreased average balances of interest-earning assets. Average real estate and commercial business loan balances decreased while average consumer loan balances increased over the preceding quarter.
 Total interest expense decreased $597,000 to $12.3 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $12.9 million for the preceding quarter, and decreased $1.8 million compared to $14.2 million in the third quarter of 2024. Interest expense decreased in the third quarter of 2025 primarily due to a reduced volumes of brokered CDs and decreases in interest paid on customer CDs, brokered CDs and demand deposits. These decreases were partially offset by increases in the average balances and interest paid on money market and savings accounts. Advances also had reduced volumes and a decrease in the rate paid during the current quarter.
 Net interest margin increased to 2.91% for the third quarter of 2025, from 2.83% for the preceding quarter and 2.70% for the third quarter of 2024, marking five consecutive quarters of improvement.
 Noninterest income decreased $168,000 to $2.0 million for the third quarter of 2025, from $2.2 million for the preceding quarter. A period-over-period decrease in the value of equity and fintech partnership investments was recorded for the current quarter.
 Noninterest expense increased $4.6 million to $17.4 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $12.8 million for the preceding quarter. The preceding quarter of 2025 included a nonrecurring ERC reduction to compensation and benefits totaling $2.6 million. Current quarter increases include nonrecurring costs related to the executive management transition of $1.1 million recorded in compensation and benefits and $105,000 for executive search fees recorded in professional fees. The $1.6 million increase in legal fees over the preceding quarter recorded in professional fees is due to the ongoing legal matters previously disclosed.

Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans ("ACLL") and Credit Quality

The allowance for credit losses on loans ("ACLL") decreased $2.1 million to $16.2 million at September 30, 2025, from $18.4 million at June 30, 2025. The ACLL as a percentage of total loans was 1.00% at September 30, 2025, a decrease from 1.10% at June 30, 2025, and from 1.27% one year earlier. A $2.1 million decline in the overall pooled loan reserve, driven primarily by reduced loan balances combined with a decrease in the loss factor applied to one-to-four family loans, was partially offset by net loan charge-offs totaling $1.5 million, contributing to a recapture of provision expense of $620,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Nonperforming loans decreased $7.0 million to $13.4 million at September 30, 2025, from $20.4 million at June 30, 2025. Current quarter activity included a $4.9 million decrease due to the sale of a commercial construction loan and charged-off balances totaling $1.6 million. ACLL to nonperforming loans increased to 121% at September 30, 2025, from 90% at June 30, 2025, and from 72% at September 30, 2024. This ratio has increased as nonperforming loan balances have decreased due to principal payments, sales and charge-offs.

Classified loans decreased $7.1 million to $23.9 million at September 30, 2025, from $30.9 million at June 30, 2025, primarily due to the sale of a $4.9 million commercial construction loan, payments received of $1.6 million and commercial loan net charge-offs totaling $1.9 million, partially offset by $1.8 million of consumer loan downgrades. Three collateral dependent loans totaling $16.1 million account for 68% of the classified loan balance at September 30, 2025. The Bank has exercised legal remedies, including the appointment of a third-party receiver and foreclosure actions, to liquidate the underlying collateral to satisfy the real estate loans in the largest of these four collateral-dependent relationships. The Bank is also closely monitoring a group of commercial business loans that have similar collateral, with 12 loans totaling $149,000 included in classified loans at September 30, 2025, and one additional loan totaling $210,000 included in the special mention risk grading category.


  For the Quarter Ended 
ACLL ($ in thousands) September 30,
2025		  June 30, 2025  March 31, 2025  December 31,
2024		  September 30,
2024		 
                     
Balance at beginning of period $18,345  $20,569  $20,449  $21,970  $19,343 
Charge-offs:                    
Commercial real estate  (656)  (15)  (5,571)      
Construction and land  (483)     (374)  (411)   
Auto and other consumer  (106)  (273)  (243)  (364)  (492)
Commercial business  (1,005)  (2,823)  (1,513)  (4,596)  (24)
Total charge-offs  (2,250)  (3,111)  (7,701)  (5,371)  (516)
Recoveries:                    
One-to-four family              42 
Commercial real estate  6   20   6   2    
Construction and land     5          
Auto and other consumer  47   74   43   52   24 
Commercial business  675   1,084   2   36    
Total recoveries  728   1,183   51   90   66 
Net loan charge-offs  (1,522)  (1,928)  (7,650)  (5,281)  (450)
(Recapture of) provision for credit losses  (620)  (296)  7,770   3,760   3,077 
Balance at end of period $16,203  $18,345  $20,569  $20,449  $21,970 
                     
Average total loans $1,650,340  $1,658,723  $1,662,164  $1,708,232  $1,718,402 
Annualized net charge-offs to average outstanding loans  0.37%  0.47%  1.87%  1.23%  0.10%


Asset Quality ($ in thousands) September 30,
2025		  June 30, 2025  March 31, 2025  December 31,
2024		  September 30,
2024		 
Nonaccrual loans:                    
One-to-four family $2,345  $2,274  $1,404  $1,477  $1,631 
Commercial real estate  3,439   4,095   4   5,598   5,634 
Construction and land  6,037   13,063   15,280   19,544   19,382 
Home equity  9   10   54   55   116 
Auto and other consumer  1,072   410   710   700   894 
Commercial business  470   514   2,903   3,141   2,719 
Total nonaccrual loans  13,372   20,366   20,355   30,515   30,376 
Other real estate owned  1,377   1,297          
Total nonperforming assets $14,749  $21,663  $20,355  $30,515  $30,376 
                     
Nonaccrual loans as a % of total loans (1)  0.82%  1.22%  1.23%  1.80%  1.75%
Nonperforming assets as a % of total assets (2)  0.70   0.99   0.94   1.37   1.35 
ACLL as a % of total loans  1.00   1.10   1.24   1.21   1.27 
ACLL as a % of nonaccrual loans  121.17   90.08   101.05   67.01   72.33 
Total past due loans to total loans  0.88   1.17   1.36   1.98   1.92 


(1)Nonperforming loans consists of nonaccruing loans and accruing loans more than 90 days past due.
(2)Nonperforming assets consists of nonperforming loans (which include nonaccruing loans and accruing loans more than 90 days past due), real estate owned and repossessed assets.


Financial Condition and Capital

Investment securities decreased $20.9 million, or 6.9%, to $282.6 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $303.5 million three months earlier, and decreased $28.3 million compared to $310.9 million at September 30, 2024. Maturities totaling $16.3 million and regular principal payments totaling $9.3 million were partially offset by a $4.8 million reduction of net unrealized losses during the third quarter of 2025. The estimated average life of the securities portfolio was approximately 6.9 years at September 30, 2025, 7.6 years at the preceding quarter end and 7.4 years at the end of the third quarter of 2024. The effective duration of the portfolio was approximately 4.8 years at September 30, 2025, compared to 4.9 years at the preceding quarter end and 3.9 years at the end of the third quarter of 2024.

Investment Securities ($ in thousands)  September 30, 2025   June 30, 2025   September 30, 2024   Three Month 
% Change		   One Year % Change 
Available for Sale at Fair Value                    
Municipal bonds $79,621  $77,324  $81,363   3.0%  -2.1%
U.S. government agency issued asset-backed securities (ABS agency)  12,169   12,298   13,296   -1.0   -8.5 
Corporate issued asset-backed securities (ABS corporate)  9,881   13,105   16,391   -24.6   -39.7 
Corporate issued debt securities (Corporate debt)  43,339   55,760   54,058   -22.3   -19.8 
U.S. Small Business Administration securities (SBA)  6,977   7,504   9,317   -7.0   -25.1 
Mortgage-backed securities:                    
U.S. government agency issued mortgage-backed securities (MBS agency)  94,203   96,014   78,549   -1.9   19.9 
Non-agency issued mortgage-backed securities (MBS non-agency)  36,418   41,510   57,886   -12.3   -37.1 
Total securities available for sale $282,608  $303,515  $310,860   -6.9   -9.1 


Net loans, excluding loans held for sale, decreased $39.4 million, or 2.4%, to $1.61 billion at September 30, 2025, from $1.65 billion at June 30, 2025, and decreased $106.6 million, or 6.2%, from $1.71 billion one year prior. Construction loans that converted into fully amortizing loans during the quarter totaled $2.4 million. Loan payoffs of $73.7 million, regular payments of $32.5 million and charge-offs totaling $2.2 million outpaced new loan funding totaling $40.9 million and draws on existing loans totaling $25.3 million.

Loans ($ in thousands)  September 30,
2025		   June 30, 2025   September 30,
2024		   Three Month
% Change		   One Year %
Change		 
Real Estate:                    
One-to-four family $382,486  $387,459  $395,792   -1.3%  -3.4%
Multi-family  296,321   329,696   353,813   -10.1   -16.2 
Commercial real estate  396,519   391,362   376,008   1.3   5.5 
Construction and land  67,793   72,538   95,709   -6.5   -29.2 
Total real estate loans  1,143,119   1,181,055   1,221,322   -3.2   -6.4 
Consumer:                    
Home equity  86,629   84,927   76,960   2.0   12.6 
Auto and other consumer  280,224   280,877   281,198   -0.2   -0.3 
Total consumer loans  366,853   365,804   358,158   0.3   2.4 
Commercial business  113,160   117,843   155,327   -4.0   -27.1 
Total loans receivable  1,623,132   1,664,702   1,734,807   -2.5   -6.4 
Less:                    
Derivative basis adjustment  (896)  (860)  (1,579)  -4.2   43.3 
Allowance for credit losses on loans  16,203   18,345   21,970   -11.7   -26.2 
Total loans receivable, net $1,607,825  $1,647,217  $1,714,416   -2.4   -6.2 


Other decreases to total assets during the quarter included a $4.1 million reduction in the balance of FHLB stock required to be held. Other assets decreased during the current quarter primarily due to the return of $9.1 million for a BOLI policy surrendered in the first quarter of 2025.

Total deposits decreased $1.3 million to $1.65 billion at September 30, 2025, compared to $1.65 billion at June 30, 2025, and decreased $58.3 million compared to $1.71 billion one year prior. During the third quarter of 2025, total customer deposit balances increased $1.3 million and brokered deposit balances decreased $2.6 million. The customer deposit mix continues to shift towards increased average balances of money market, savings and noninterest-bearing demand accounts while interest-bearing demand deposit and CD account average balances decreased. The deposit mix compared to September 30, 2024, reflects a shift in average balances to money market and customer CD accounts while the average balance of brokered CDs decreased. The rates paid on all interest-bearing accounts decreased compared to the same quarter one year ago.

Deposits ($ in thousands)  September 30,
2025		   June 30, 2025   September 30,
2024		   Three Month
% Change		   One Year %
Change		 
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $255,366  $240,051  $252,999   6.4%  0.9%
Interest-bearing demand deposits  146,373   144,409   167,202   1.4   -12.5 
Money market accounts  475,614   484,787   433,307   -1.9   9.8 
Savings accounts  232,831   227,968   212,763   2.1   9.4 
Certificates of deposit, customer  438,780   450,494   441,665   -2.6   -0.7 
Certificates of deposit, brokered  104,363   106,927   203,705   -2.4   -48.8 
Total deposits $1,653,327  $1,654,636  $1,711,641   -0.1   -3.4 


Total shareholders’ equity increased to $154.5 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $149.7 million three months earlier, due to an increase in the after-tax fair market values of the available-for-sale investment securities portfolio of $3.7 million and net income of $802,000. No shares of common stock were repurchased under the Company's April 2024 Stock Repurchase Plan (the "Repurchase Plan") during the quarter ended September 30, 2025. There are 846,123 shares that remain available for repurchase under the Repurchase Plan.

Capital levels for both the Company and the Bank remain in excess of applicable regulatory requirements and the Bank was categorized as "well-capitalized" at September 30, 2025. Preliminary calculations of Common Equity Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at September 30, 2025, were 12.7% and 13.7%, respectively.

2025 Awards/Recognition      
   Sound Publishing: 
Forbes Best-in-State Banks  Best Bank in Clallam County 
Bellingham Best of the Northwest - Best Bank Silver  Best Lender in Clallam County and West End 
Forbes Best-in-State Banks
Bellingham Best of the Northwest - Best Bank Silver
  Best Bank in Clallam County
Best Lender in Clallam County and West End
 


2024 Awards/Recognition    
   Sound Publishing:
Puget Sound Business Journal Top Corporate Philanthropists  Best of the Olympic Peninsula Awards
Bellingham Best of the Northwest - Silver  Best Lender in Clallam and Jefferson County 
The Leader Readers Choice Award - Best Bank  Best Bank in Clallam County and West End 
Puget Sound Business Journal Top Corporate Philanthropists
Bellingham Best of the Northwest - Best Bank Silver
The Leader Readers Choice Award - Best Bank
  Best of the Olympic Peninsula Awards
Best Lender in Clallam and Jefferson County
Best Bank in Clallam County and West End
 


About the Company
First Northwest Bancorp (Nasdaq: FNWB) is a financial holding company engaged in investment activities including the business of its subsidiary, First Fed Bank. First Fed is a Pacific Northwest-based financial institution which has served its customers and communities since 1923. Currently First Fed has 17 locations in Washington state including 12 full-service branches. First Fed’s business and operating strategy is focused on building sustainable earnings by delivering a full array of financial products and services for individuals, small businesses, non-profit organizations and commercial customers. First Northwest has also strategically invested in partnerships focused on developing modern financial solutions and a boutique investment banking/accelerator firm. These investments underscore the Company’s commitment to innovation and growth in the financial services sector. First Northwest Bancorp was incorporated in 2012 and completed its initial public offering in 2015 under the ticker symbol FNWB. The Company is headquartered in Port Angeles, Washington.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, expectations of the business environment in which we operate, projections of future performance and execution on certain strategies, perceived opportunities in the market, potential future credit experience, including our ability to collect, the outcome of litigation and statements regarding our mission and vision, and include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions that are not historical facts, and other statements often identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based upon current management beliefs and expectations and may, therefore, involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Our actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those suggested, expressed, or implied by forward-looking statements as a result of a wide variety of factors including, but not limited to: increased competitive pressures; changes in the interest rate environment; the credit risks of lending activities; pressures on liquidity, including as a result of withdrawals of deposits or declines in the value of our investment portfolio; changes in general economic conditions and conditions within the securities markets, including potential recessionary and other unfavorable conditions and trends relating to housing markets, unemployment levels, interest rates and inflationary pressures, among other things; legislative, regulatory, and policy changes; legal proceedings, regulatory investigations and their resolutions; and other factors described in the Companys latest Annual Report on Form 10-K under the section entitled "Risk Factors," and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"),which are available on our website at www.ourfirstfed.com and on the SECs website at www.sec.gov.

Any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this press release and in the other public statements we make may turn out to be incorrect because of the inaccurate assumptions we might make, because of the factors illustrated above or because of other factors that we cannot foresee. Because of these and other uncertainties, our actual future results may be materially different from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by or on our behalf and the Company's operating and stock price performance may be negatively affected. Therefore, these factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. These risks could cause our actual results for 2025 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements by, or on behalf of, us and could negatively affect the Companys operations and stock price performance.

For More Information Contact:
Curt Queyrouze, President and Chief Executive Officer
Phyllis Nomura, Chief Financial Officer and EVP
IRGroup@ourfirstfed.com
360-457-0461


FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited)
  September 30, 2025  June 30, 2025  March 31, 2025  December 31, 2024  September 30, 2024 
ASSETS                    
Cash and due from banks $15,688  $18,487  $18,911  $16,811  $17,953 
Interest-earning deposits in banks  63,482   69,376   51,412   55,637   64,769 
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost at each period end of $310,545, $336,206, $348,249, $376,265 and $341,011)  282,608   303,515   315,433   340,344   310,860 
Loans held for sale  2,154   1,557   2,940   472   378 
Loans receivable (net of allowance for credit losses on loans at each period end of $16,203, $18,345, $20,569, $20,449, and $21,970)  1,607,825   1,647,217   1,637,573   1,675,186   1,714,416 
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock, at cost  10,856   14,906   13,106   14,435   14,435 
Accrued interest receivable  8,160   8,305   8,319   8,159   8,939 
Premises and equipment, net  8,788   8,999   9,870   10,129   10,436 
Servicing rights on sold loans, at fair value  3,093   3,220   3,301   3,281   3,584 
Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI"), net  41,889   41,380   31,786   41,150   41,429 
Equity and partnership investments  15,048   14,811   15,026   13,229   14,912 
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net  1,080   1,081   1,082   1,082   1,083 
Deferred tax asset, net  14,168   14,266   14,304   13,738   10,802 
Right-of-use ("ROU") asset, net  15,494   15,772   16,687   17,001   17,315 
Prepaid expenses and other assets  21,040   32,471   31,680   21,352   24,175 
Total assets $2,111,373  $2,195,363  $2,171,430  $2,232,006  $2,255,486 
                     
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                    
Deposits $1,653,327  $1,654,636  $1,666,068  $1,688,026  $1,711,641 
Borrowings  259,625   344,108   307,091   336,014   334,994 
Accrued interest payable  1,145   1,514   2,163   3,295   2,153 
Lease liability, net  16,071   16,257   17,266   17,535   17,799 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  24,321   27,790   29,767   31,770   25,625 
Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance  2,356   1,325   2,583   1,484   2,485 
Total liabilities  1,956,845   2,045,630   2,024,938   2,078,124   2,094,697 
                     
Shareholders' Equity                    
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 5,000,000 shares, no shares issued or outstanding               
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 75,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding at each period end: 9,462,150; 9,444,963; 9,440,618; 9,353,348; and 9,365,979  94   94   94   93   94 
Additional paid-in capital  93,646   93,595   93,450   93,357   93,218 
Retained earnings  91,317   90,506   87,506   97,198   100,660 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax  (24,429)  (28,198)  (28,129)  (30,172)  (26,424)
Unearned employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) shares  (6,100)  (6,264)  (6,429)  (6,594)  (6,759)
Total shareholders' equity  154,528   149,733   146,492   153,882   160,789 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $2,111,373  $2,195,363  $2,171,430  $2,232,006  $2,255,486 

FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)
  For the Quarter Ended  For the Nine Months Ended 
  September 30, 2025  June 30, 2025  March 31, 2025  December
31, 2024		  September
30, 2024		  September
30, 2025		  September
30, 2024		 
INTEREST INCOME                            
Interest and fees on loans receivable $22,814  $22,814  $22,231  $23,716  $23,536  $67,859  $70,036 
Interest on investment securities  3,244   3,466   3,803   3,658   3,786   10,513   11,367 
Interest on deposits in banks  570   520   482   550   582   1,572   1,798 
FHLB dividends  282   331   307   273   302   920   942 
Total interest income  26,910   27,131   26,823   28,197   28,206   80,864   84,143 
INTEREST EXPENSE                            
Deposits  9,083   9,552   9,737   11,175   10,960   28,372   31,252 
Borrowings  3,258   3,386   3,239   2,885   3,226   9,883   10,708 
Total interest expense  12,341   12,938   12,976   14,060   14,186   38,255   41,960 
Net interest income  14,569   14,193   13,847   14,137   14,020   42,609   42,183 
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES                            
(Recapture of) provision for credit losses on loans  (620)  (296)  7,770   3,760   3,077   6,854   12,956 
(Recapture of) provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments  (53)  (64)  15   (105)  57   (102)  (113)
(Recapture of) provision for credit losses  (673)  (360)  7,785   3,655   3,134   6,752   12,843 
Net interest income after (recapture of) provision for credit losses  15,242   14,553   6,062   10,482   10,886   35,857   29,340 
NONINTEREST INCOME                            
Loan and deposit service fees  1,114   1,095   1,106   1,054   1,059   3,315   3,237 
Sold loan servicing fees and servicing rights mark-to-market  85   92   195   (115)  10   372   303 
Net (loss) gain on sale of loans  (39)  44   11   52   58   16   260 
Increase in BOLI cash surrender value  539   485   372   328   315   1,396   851 
Income from BOLI death benefit, net        1,059   1,536      1,059    
Other income (loss)  303   454   1,034   (1,555)  337   1,791   861 
Total noninterest income  2,002   2,170   3,777   1,300   1,779   7,949   11,314 
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                            
Compensation and benefits  8,353   4,698   7,715   7,367   8,582   20,766   25,298 
Data processing  1,941   1,926   2,011   2,065   2,085   5,878   6,037 
Occupancy and equipment  1,505   1,507   1,592   1,559   1,553   4,604   4,592 
Supplies, postage, and telephone  344   346   298   296   360   988   970 
Regulatory assessments and state taxes  558   501   479   460   548   1,538   1,518 
Advertising  282   299   265   362   409   846   1,095 
Professional fees  2,668   1,449   777   813   698   4,894   2,292 
FDIC insurance premium  411   463   434   491   533   1,308   1,392 
Other expense  1,328   1,576   6,429   820   1,080   9,333   2,566 
Total noninterest expense  17,390   12,765   20,000   14,233   15,848   50,155   45,760 
(Loss) income before (benefit) provision for income taxes  (146)  3,958   (10,161)  (2,451)  (3,183)  (6,349)  (5,106)
(Benefit) provision for income taxes  (948)  297   (1,125)  359   (1,203)  (1,776)  (1,303)
Net income (loss) $802  $3,661  $(9,036) $(2,810) $(1,980) $(4,573) $(3,803)
                             
Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per common share $0.09  $0.42  $(1.03) $(0.32) $(0.23) $(0.52) $(0.43)
                             



FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)

Selected Loan Detail September 30,
2025		  June 30, 2025  March 31, 2025  December 31,
2024		  September 30,
2024		 
Construction and land loans breakout                    
1-4 Family construction $29,961  $39,040  $42,371  $39,319  $43,125 
Multifamily construction  15,660   14,728   9,223   15,407   29,109 
Nonresidential construction  16,484   12,832   7,229   16,857   17,500 
Land and development  5,688   5,938   6,054   6,527   5,975 
Total construction and land loans $67,793  $72,538  $64,877  $78,110  $95,709 
                     
Auto and other consumer loans breakout                    
Triad Manufactured Home loans $133,425  $135,537  $134,740  $128,231  $129,600 
Woodside auto loans  131,800   127,828   118,972   117,968   126,129 
First Help auto loans  9,561   11,221   13,012   14,283   15,971 
Other auto loans  767   1,016   1,313   1,647   2,064 
Other consumer loans  4,671   5,275   5,841   6,747   7,434 
Total auto and other consumer loans $280,224  $280,877  $273,878  $268,876  $281,198 
                     
Commercial business loans breakout                    
Northpointe Bank MPP $-  $-  $-  $36,230  $38,155 
Secured lines of credit  43,081   41,043   39,986   35,701   37,686 
Unsecured lines of credit  2,580   2,551   2,030   1,717   1,571 
SBA loans  6,347   6,618   6,889   7,044   7,219 
Other commercial business loans  61,152   67,631   70,878   70,801   70,696 
Total commercial business loans $113,160  $117,843  $119,783  $151,493  $155,327 


Loans by Collateral and Unfunded Commitments September 30,
2025		  June 30, 2025  March 31, 2025  December 31,
2024		  September 30,
2024		 
                     
One-to-four family construction $31,627  $40,509  $38,221  $44,468  $51,607 
All other construction and land  36,161   36,129   30,947   34,290   45,166 
One-to-four family first mortgage  415,670   420,847   428,081   466,046   469,053 
One-to-four family junior liens  20,568   20,116   15,155   15,090   14,701 
One-to-four family revolving open-end  58,486   57,502   51,832   51,481   48,459 
Commercial real estate, owner occupied:                    
Health care  28,794   29,091   29,386   29,129   29,407 
Office  18,499   19,116   19,363   17,756   17,901 
Warehouse  7,684   7,432   9,272   14,948   11,645 
Other  73,562   74,364   74,915   78,170   64,535 
Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied:                    
Office  40,917   42,198   41,885   49,417   49,770 
Retail  50,839   51,708   50,737   49,591   49,717 
Hospitality  63,953   64,308   62,226   61,919   62,282 
Other  106,991   93,505   93,549   81,640   82,573 
Multi-family residential  297,379   330,784   339,217   333,419   354,118 
Commercial business loans  68,062   73,403   75,628   77,381   86,904 
Commercial agriculture and fishing loans  23,346   22,443   22,914   21,833   15,369 
State and political subdivision obligations  369   369   369   369   404 
Consumer automobile loans  142,064   139,992   133,209   133,789   144,036 
Consumer loans secured by other assets  136,073   138,378   137,619   131,429   132,749 
Consumer loans unsecured  2,088   2,508   3,051   3,658   4,411 
Total loans $1,623,132  $1,664,702  $1,657,576  $1,695,823  $1,734,807 
                     
Unfunded commitments under lines of credit or existing loans $158,118  $166,589  $175,100  $163,827  $166,446 



FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS
(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended September 30, 
  2025  2024 
  Average  Interest      Average  Interest     
  Balance  Earned/  Yield/  Balance  Earned/  Yield/ 
  Outstanding  Paid  Rate  Outstanding  Paid  Rate 
Interest-earning assets:                        
Loans receivable, net (1) (2) $1,632,684  $22,814   5.54% $1,699,302  $23,536   5.51%
Total investment securities  293,723   3,244   4.38   307,623   3,786   4.90 
FHLB dividends  12,810   282   8.73   12,697   302   9.46 
Interest-earning deposits in banks  50,150   570   4.51   42,348   582   5.47 
Total interest-earning assets (3)  1,989,367   26,910   5.37   2,061,970   28,206   5.44 
Noninterest-earning assets  146,042           147,363         
Total average assets $2,135,409          $2,209,333         
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Interest-bearing demand deposits $141,469  $52   0.15  $166,846  $187   0.45 
Money market accounts  464,265   2,832   2.42   431,346   2,875   2.65 
Savings accounts  231,431   914   1.57   224,159   923   1.64 
Certificates of deposit, customer  443,312   4,175   3.74   415,450   4,340   4.16 
Certificates of deposit, brokered  103,959   1,110   4.24   215,016   2,635   4.88 
Total interest-bearing deposits (4)  1,384,436   9,083   2.60   1,452,817   10,960   3.00 
Advances  265,554   2,913   4.35   255,348   2,832   4.41 
Subordinated debt  34,617   345   3.95   39,484   394   3.97 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,684,607   12,341   2.91   1,747,649   14,186   3.23 
Noninterest-bearing deposits (4)  251,448           252,911         
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities  47,978           48,294         
Total average liabilities  1,984,033           2,048,854         
Average equity  151,376           160,479         
Total average liabilities and equity $2,135,409          $2,209,333         
                         
Net interest income     $14,569          $14,020     
Net interest rate spread          2.46           2.21 
Net earning assets $304,760          $314,321         
Net interest margin (5)          2.91           2.70 
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities  118.1%          118.0%        

(1) The average loans receivable, net balances include nonaccrual loans.
(2) Interest earned on loans receivable includes net deferred (costs) fees of ($410,000) and $22,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
(3) Includes interest-earning deposits (cash) at other financial institutions.
(4) Cost of all deposits, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, was 2.20% and 2.56% for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
(5) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains financial measures that are not in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Non-GAAP measures are presented where management believes the information will help investors understand the Company’s results of operations or financial position and assess trends. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure is also provided. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Other banking companies may use names similar to those the Company uses for the non-GAAP financial measures the Company discloses, but may calculate them differently. Investors should understand how the Company and other companies each calculate their non-GAAP financial measures when making comparisons. Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP measures are presented below.

Calculations Based on PPNR and Adjusted PPNR:

  For the Quarter Ended  For the Nine Months Ended 
(Dollars in thousands) September 30, 2025  June 30, 2025  March 31, 2025  December
31, 2024		  September
30, 2024		  September
30, 2025		  September
30, 2024		 
                             
Net income (loss) (GAAP) $802  $3,661  $(9,036) $(2,810) $(1,980) $(4,573) $(3,803)
Plus: (recapture of) provision for credit losses (GAAP)  (673)  (360)  7,785   3,655   3,134   6,752   12,843 
(Benefit) provision for income taxes (GAAP)  (948)  297   (1,125)  359   (1,203)  (1,776)  (1,303)
PPNR (Non-GAAP) (1)  (819)  3,598   (2,376)  1,204   (49)  403   7,737 
Less selected nonrecurring adjustments to PPNR (Non-GAAP):                            
Executive transition costs included in compensation and professional fees  (1,159)              (1,159)   
Employee retention credit ("ERC") included in compensation     2,640            2,640    
ERC consulting expense included in professional fees     (528)           (528)   
Costs associated with early termination of Bellevue Business Center lease included in other expense     (599)           (599)   
Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") death benefit        1,059   1,536      1,059    
Gain on extinguishment of subordinated debt included in other income        846         846    
Legal reserve included in other expense        (5,750)        (5,750)   
Equity investment repricing adjustment included in other income           (1,762)        651 
One-time compensation payouts related to reduction in force              (996)     (996)
Net gain on sale of premises and equipment                    7,919 
Sale leaseback taxes and assessments included in occupancy and equipment                    (359)
Net gain on sale of investment securities                    (2,117)
Adjusted PPNR (Non-GAAP) (1) $340  $2,085  $1,469  $1,430  $947  $3,894  $2,639 
                             
Average total assets (GAAP) $2,135,409  $2,164,579  $2,174,748  $2,205,502  $2,209,333  $2,158,091  $2,198,337 
GAAP Ratio:                            
Return on average assets (GAAP)  0.15%  0.68%  -1.69%  -0.51%  -0.36%  -0.28%  -0.23%
Non-GAAP Ratios:                            
PPNR return on average assets (Non-GAAP) (1)  -0.15%  0.67%  -0.44%  0.22%  -0.01%  0.02%  0.47%
Adjusted PPNR return on average assets (Non-GAAP) (1)  0.06%  0.39%  0.27%  0.26%  0.17%  0.24%  0.16%


(1)  PPNR removes the provisions for credit loss and income tax from net income. This removes potentially volatile estimates, providing a comparative amount limited to income and expense recorded during the period. Adjusted PPNR further removes large nonrecurring transactions recorded during the period. We believe these metrics provide comparative amounts for a better review of recurring net revenue.




FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)
Calculations Based on Tangible Common Equity:
  For the Quarter Ended  For the Nine Months Ended 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) September
30, 2025		  June 30, 2025  March 31, 2025  December
31, 2024		  September
30, 2024		  September
30, 2025		  September
30, 2024		 
                             
Total shareholders' equity $154,528  $149,733  $146,492  $153,882  $160,789  $154,528  $160,789 
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets  1,080   1,081   1,082   1,082   1,083   1,080   1,083 
Disallowed non-mortgage loan servicing rights  317   372   415   423   489   317   489 
Total tangible common equity $153,131  $148,280  $144,995  $152,377  $159,217  $153,131  $159,217 
                             
Total assets $2,111,373  $2,195,363  $2,171,430  $2,232,006  $2,255,486  $2,111,373  $2,255,486 
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets  1,080   1,081   1,082   1,082   1,083   1,080   1,083 
Disallowed non-mortgage loan servicing rights  317   372   415   423   489   317   489 
Total tangible assets $2,109,976  $2,193,910  $2,169,933  $2,230,501  $2,253,914  $2,109,976  $2,253,914 
                             
Average shareholders' equity $151,376  $146,857  $156,470  $161,560  $160,479  $151,538  $161,803 
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets  1,081   1,081   1,082   1,083   1,084   1,081   1,085 
Average disallowed non-mortgage loan servicing rights  371   415   423   489   517   403   496 
Total average tangible common equity $149,924  $145,361  $154,965  $159,988  $158,878  $150,054  $160,222 
                             
Net income (loss) $802  $3,661  $(9,036) $(2,810) $(1,980) $(4,573) $(3,803)
Common shares outstanding  9,462,150   9,444,963   9,440,618   9,353,348   9,365,979   9,462,150   9,365,979 
GAAP Ratios:                            
Equity to total assets  7.32%  6.82%  6.75%  6.89%  7.13%  7.32%  7.13%
Return on average equity  2.10%  10.00%  -23.42%  -6.92%  -4.91%  -4.03%  -3.14%
Book value per common share $16.33  $15.85  $15.52  $16.45  $17.17  $16.33  $17.17 
Non-GAAP Ratios:                            
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)  7.26%  6.76%  6.68%  6.83%  7.06%  7.26%  7.06%
Return on average tangible common equity (1)  2.12%  10.10%  -23.65%  -6.99%  -4.96%  -4.07%  -3.17%
Tangible book value per common share (1) $16.18  $15.70  $15.36  $16.29  $17.00  $16.18  $17.00 


(1)We believe that the use of tangible equity and tangible assets improves the comparability to other institutions that have not engaged in acquisitions that resulted in recorded goodwill and other intangibles.

