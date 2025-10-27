Petal Health and Shoppers Drug Mart Collaborate to Expand Access to Care Across Canada

Montréal, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petal Health, a leader in health technology and improving access to care for patients and providers, and Shoppers Drug Mart are working together to enhance access to patient care through more than 1,700 pharmacy locations across Canada.

This partnership was made possible through the CAN Health Network, a national initiative that connects leading Canadian health organizations and companies to solve challenges together, accelerate procurement, and scale homegrown innovations across the country.

As part of this collaboration, Shoppers Drug Mart will integrate its appointment management system with Petal Health’s patient flow solution, improving access to care for Canadians seeking treatment for conditions that can be effectively managed by trained pharmacists.

“Petal’s technology connects doctors, nurse practitioners, and pharmacists, streamlining scheduling and routing patients to the right provider at the right time — expanding access to care when it’s needed most,” said Chris Potter, SVP Health, Shoppers Drug Mart

In association with the CAN Health Network, this partnership reinforces a shared commitment to advancing world-class, Canadian-made healthcare technology and ensuring Canadians receive the care they need, when they need it.

“This partnership brings together two incredible Canadian companies that share a vision for a stronger, more connected healthcare system,” said Dr. Dante Morra, Founder and CEO, CAN Health Network. “By linking pharmacy services with Petal’s leading patient flow technology, this partnership is improving access to care across the country, and helping to deliver more coordinated, patient-centered care.”

"Working with Shoppers Drug Mart, with the support of the CAN Health Network, will expand access to care for millions of Canadians,” said Patrice Gilbert, Founder and CEO, Petal Health. “By connecting providers and removing barriers, Petal continues its mission to unlock capacity and ensure patients receive timely care across the country.”

The integration between Petal and Shoppers’ platforms will be complete by late 2025, enabling an initial launch and expanding further in 2026.

This initiative underscores a shared commitment to improving healthcare accessibility and delivering innovative, patient-centered solutions.

About Petal Health

Petal is a leading health technology company helping healthcare systems achieve value-based care. Its Healthcare Orchestration solutions connect patients, providers, and health authorities to unlock capacity, streamline operations, and improve care delivery at scale. By optimizing patient flow, workforce management, and medical billing, Petal empowers care providers and organizations to deliver better outcomes and ensure every patient receives the right care at the right time. Recognized as one of Canada’s Top Growing Companies by The Globe and Mail, Petal enables smarter, faster decisions that unlocks capacity and expands access to care for all patients.

About Shoppers Drug Mart Inc.

Shoppers Drug Mart® Inc. is one of the most recognized and trusted names in Canadian retailing. The company is the licensor of full-service retail drug stores operating under the name Shoppers Drug Mart® (Pharmaprix® in Québec). With more than 1,350 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® stores operating in prime locations in each province and two territories, the company is one of the most convenient retailers in Canada. Shoppers Drug Mart® is an independent operating division of Loblaw Companies Limited.