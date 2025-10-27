

EDAP to Participate in the UBS Global Healthcare Conference

Company to Host 1x1 Investor Meetings on Monday, November 10th, 2025

AUSTIN, Texas, October 27, 2025 -- EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP) (“the Company”), the global leader in robotic energy-based therapies, today announced that Ryan Rhodes, Chief Executive Officer, and Ken Mobeck, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to host 1x1 investor meetings at the upcoming UBS Global Healthcare Conference, which is being held November 10-13, 2025, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Date: Monday, November 10th

Format: 1x1 investor meetings

Location: PGA National Resort Hotel, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

Registration: Click here to register for the conference (for UBS clients only), or please contact your UBS sales representative.

About EDAP TMS SA

A recognized leader in robotic energy-based therapies, EDAP TMS develops, manufactures, promotes and distributes worldwide minimally invasive medical devices for various conditions using ultrasound technology. By combining the latest technologies in imaging, robotics and precise non-invasive energy delivery, EDAP introduced the Focal One® in Europe and in the U.S. as the leading prostate focal therapy controlled by urologists with the potential to expand to multiple indications beyond prostate cancer. For more information on the Company, please visit https://focalone.com/.

Company Contact

Blandine Confort

Investor Relations / Legal Affairs

EDAP TMS SA

+33 4 72 15 31 50

bconfort@edap-tms.com

Investor Contact

John Fraunces

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

(917) 355-2395

jfraunces@lifesciadvisors.com