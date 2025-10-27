TECHNATION announces Kevin d’Entremont as President and CEO

Toronto, ON, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, TECHNATION announced the appointment of Kevin d’Entremont as its President and CEO.

Kevin’s unique career brings over 25 years of experience in the public and private sectors. Most recently, he served as a partner in McKinsey’s Public Sector practice in Canada where he led client development across federal, provincial, and municipal governments, helping to facilitate strategic relationships and thought leadership within the public sector. Prior, Kevin led business development at Accenture’s Canadian federal practice, served as Executive Director of Canada’s pre-eminent technology event (GTEC), and owned and operated a technology and business events company where he founded several high profile B2B and B2C events. Kevin’s career also spans government service, having held roles in federal and municipal governments.

As Canada’s authoritative technology industry association, TECHNATION looks forward to leveraging Kevin's expertise to further its mission to drive Canada’s economic prosperity and global competitiveness through technology adoption across Canada’s public and private sectors.

“On behalf of TECHNATION’s national board of directors, I am delighted to welcome Kevin as our new President and CEO. He brings with him a wealth of knowledge, leadership and expertise, and has a deep understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities facing Canada’s vast tech sector,” said Lloyd Switzer, TECHNATION National Board Chair and Chief Procurement Officer, TELUS. “We look forward to working with Kevin as the Association embarks on this exciting new chapter.”

“I am honoured to step into the role of CEO at such a pivotal time for Canada and our members,” said d’Entremont. “TECHNATION has an opportunity to build on its legacy as a trusted and influential voice for Canada’s tech ecosystem. I am excited to work with our distinguished board, team, members, and government partners to shape a bold, innovative future together.”

As TECHNATION enters this exciting new chapter, the Association remains steadfast in its commitment to uniting industry and government to drive innovation, digital transformation and economic growth. With d’Entremont’s leadership, TECHNATION is well-positioned to amplify its impact and continue shaping a thriving, future-ready tech ecosystem for all Canadians.

About TECHNATION

TECHNATION is Canada’s leading technology association, uniting industry, government and communities to drive economic prosperity across the nation. Our members encompass Canadian and global SMEs, multinationals and innovators who contribute to enhancing Canada’s economic growth and global competitiveness through technology. At TECHNATION, we champion digital innovation, technology prosperity and shape tech policy through advocacy, thought leadership, talent development, networking and business development opportunities. Learn more at www.technationcanada.ca.