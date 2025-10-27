Arcadia Celebrates Customer Success, Innovation, and New AI-Driven Solutions at Aggregate 2025

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcadia® (arcadia.io), a leading healthcare data platform, today announced the successful conclusion of Aggregate 2025, its annual customer conference. With 200+ attendees representing more than 50 organizations and a dozen partners, the three-day event featured intensive training, workflow consulting, peer knowledge exchange, real-world examples of innovation in action, and an immersive AI Showcase demonstrating how data and artificial intelligence are transforming care delivery, operational efficiency, and patient outcomes.

Innovation in Action

In more than 50 sessions with 30+ presenters from 15+ organizations, Arcadia customers shared how they’re using the company’s data platform to put innovation into action to drive measurable results, including:

Baptist Health , Arkansas’ largest and most comprehensive not-for-profit healthcare organization, shared how they are leveraging Arcadia’s AI tools to transform data access, enable technical and non-technical teams to ask novel, data-driven questions, and bridge the gap between data complexity and business agility.

, Arkansas’ largest and most comprehensive not-for-profit healthcare organization, shared how they are leveraging Arcadia’s AI tools to transform data access, enable technical and non-technical teams to ask novel, data-driven questions, and bridge the gap between data complexity and business agility. Leveraging Arcadia’s advanced analytics, Integrated Health Partners (IHP) identified patients with multiple sclerosis struggling to access infusions in hospitals due to transportation barriers. In response, IHP transitioned care to outpatient infusion centers and even patient homes — delivering the right care, at the right place, at the right time. This patient-centered model grew from 6 patients with 1 condition to 42 patients across 20+ conditions with projected savings of over $1M annually that will be reinvested into broader population health initiatives to achieve health equity. Thanks to this proactive, data-driven value-based care initiative, patients reported better quality of life and clinicians saw stronger adherence and outcomes.

Delivering on Promises

At Aggregate 2024, Arcadia announced Contract IQ as one of the company’s road mapped solutions. One year later at Aggregate 2025, Arcadia delivered on that promise by announcing its general availability.

Accurate actuarial forecasting is essential for sustainable value-based care, helping organizations anticipate risk, allocate resources effectively, and align financial models with real-world outcomes. Arcadia’s forecasts are built on actuarially sound methods, drawing from comprehensive claims data, risk adjustment, and continuous validation against actual performance. This approach achieves results within a narrow margin of variance (0.2%) compared to industry benchmarks.

Among the early adopters of Contract IQ is Ochsner Health, which shared the meaningful ways they are using the solution to drive ROI. By adding this capability to the enterprise data platform they already use, Ochsner was able to consolidate vendor spend, streamline investments, and improve the accuracy of financial forecasts. “During the next year, we’ll be able to tell our network of providers that they can expect to earn X amount of dollars at the end of the year based on their current performance. We’ve never been able to do so in the past. We were just relying on what the payers told us,” said Julie Grantz, vice president of value-based insights at Ochsner Health.

Advancing AI Innovation and Elevating Value-Based Care Performance

As value-based care enters a new chapter fueled by richer data, growing automation, and a renewed focus on reducing administrative burden, Arcadia’s mission is clearer than ever: automate the foundation of value-based care to improve outcomes compassionately while bending the cost curve.

Arcadia continues to make bold investments in artificial intelligence to power innovation across the healthcare enterprise. These efforts underscore the company’s commitment to helping customers responsibly apply AI to improve efficiency, care delivery, and outcomes.

Arcadia’s innovation focus also extends to enhancing its care management capabilities, with new AI-driven solutions that strengthen payer and provider performance, including:

AI-enabled prioritization engine that directs case managers to members most likely to benefit from intervention—improving outcomes while reducing wasted effort.

that directs case managers to members most likely to benefit from intervention—improving outcomes while reducing wasted effort. Predictive workload balancing that allocates case managers to the right members at the right time—reducing burnout and missed interventions.

that allocates case managers to the right members at the right time—reducing burnout and missed interventions. Configurable workflows that support mental health as part of whole-person care management, breaking down silos across behavioral and physical health.

that support mental health as part of whole-person care management, breaking down silos across behavioral and physical health. Continuous feedback loops that let payers track which interventions move the needle on outcomes.

Arcadia also recently announced a new partnership with Surescripts® to integrate its newly launched First-Fill Abandonment solution into Arcadia’s platform. The collaboration gives provider organizations near real-time visibility into when patients fail to pick up new prescriptions—empowering care teams to intervene sooner, improve patient medication adherence, and enhance performance on key value-based care measures such as HEDIS and Star Ratings.



Arcadia’s collaboration with Surescripts will also bring unprecedented medication visibility to health plans through Surescript’s Medication History for Populations. The solution delivers comprehensive, high-quality medication history data—including cash-pay fills—regularly refreshed and seamlessly integrated into Arcadia’s data platform. This empowers providers and care managers to improve risk stratification, quality performance, and care management outcomes.



Introducing The Art of AI

Arcadia also introduced The Art of AI, a new educational resource designed to help healthcare organizations navigate the practical and responsible use of artificial intelligence. A new eBook titled, “The Art of AI: Blending Innovation with Know-How in Healthcare,” is now available for download.

This resource highlights real-world approaches to applying AI in healthcare, moving beyond theory to show how organizations can harness data and AI to drive measurable improvements in patient outcomes, operational efficiency, and organizational performance. By sharing best practices and lessons learned, The Art of AI equips healthcare payers and providers with the knowledge needed to integrate AI effectively.

Looking Ahead: Aggregate 2026

Arcadia also announced that Aggregate 2026 will build on the energy and collaboration of this year’s event. The next conference will take place in Philadelphia, October 6-8, 2026, with registration now open.

About Arcadia

Arcadia helps providers, payers, and government organizations transform healthcare data into predictive insights that drive better outcomes, increase revenue, and reduce costs. Its industry-leading platform amasses data from across the healthcare ecosystem and converts it into actionable analytics, AI-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarks, enabling smarter decisions and accelerating impact across the enterprise. National and regional health systems and payers, along with governmental organizations – including Aetna, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, Intermountain Health, Ochsner Health, and the State of California – trust Arcadia to operationalize their data and lead the way in data-driven healthcare. Visit arcadia.io for more information.

Arcadia® is a trademark of Arcadia Solutions, LLC. All rights reserved.