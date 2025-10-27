Sound Group Collaborates With HKUST(GZ) To Cultivate AI Innovation Talent

SINGAPORE, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sound Group Inc. (“Sound Group” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SOGP), a global AI-powered audio company, today announced that one of its subsidiaries has officially donated to establish the "HKUST(GZ) Information Hub - LIZHI Innovation Talent Scholarship" (the "LIZHI Innovation Talent Scholarship") at The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Guangzhou).

The scholarship will provide recipients with opportunities to participate in AI and data science–related internships and innovation projects. Through this initiative, Sound Group aims to build a co-creation platform between enterprises and outstanding young talents, promoting deeper integration between industry, academia, and research.

Hosted by the HKUST(GZ) Information Hub, the collaboration and LIZHI Innovation Talent Scholarship is dedicated to recognizing outstanding HKUST(GZ) students in the fields of AI and data science, encouraging young scholars to explore the frontiers of these technologies and advance industrial applications. This aligns with Sound Group's AI business strategy and reflects the company’s long-term commitment to supporting scientific research and cultivating future talent for AI innovation. Through this donation, Sound Group will further connect cutting-edge academic research with the practical application of AI products and technologies, driving innovation in areas such as voice AI products, intelligent audio processing, data-driven services, and large audio models.

Mr. Jinnan (Marco) Lai, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Sound Group, said, "Innovation and talent are the two core driving forces behind AI development. We are honored to collaborate with HKUST(GZ), a prestigious academic institution renowned for its global vision and research excellence, to establish an innovation-oriented talent development mechanism.

The LIZHI Innovation Talent Scholarship not only reflects Sound Group’s continuous commitment to fulfilling its corporate social responsibility, but also represents our confidence and long-term investment in the next generation of AI talent. Meanwhile, this collaboration will provide Sound Group with strong talent and technology support for the continuous expansion of our AI business, and further drive innovation and application in the AI voice field to achieve our global growth objectives."

With years of accumulated experience in the audio field, Sound Group has built a strong foundation for the development of AI technology. The company has established full-stack voice AI technology capabilities, including core competencies in automatic speech recognition (ASR), natural language understanding (NLU), speech synthesis (TTS), and intelligent interaction, while continuously launching AI-native products. Through swift validation and continuous iteration, Sound Group is committed to refining and optimizing its technology and products to create a robust growth flywheel for sustained expansion.

Launching the LIZHI Innovation Talent Scholarship at HKUST(GZ) marks a significant step for Sound Group in the field of education and technological innovation in AI and data science. Looking ahead, the company will continue to embrace an innovation-driven, voice-powered development philosophy, fostering and accelerating the integration of AI technology across the audio sector. By advancing technology, products, and talent development in parallel, Sound Group aims to further unlock the growth potential of its AI business and contribute to the sustainable development of the digital economy.

