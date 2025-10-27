LIFE AI Joins First Ever FastTrack AI Accelerator Powered By GenAI Fund and NVIDIA Inception Program



SINGAPORE, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a monumental selection, LIFE AI has been chosen to join the first-ever FastTrack AI Accelerator, Cohort 1 - a program powered by GenAI Fund and accelerated by NVIDIA - designed to fast-track the most promising AI startups toward enterprise adoption, scalable impact, and investment readiness.

The inclusion in the ASEAN region’s number one enterprise startup accelerator helps LIFE AI empower the healthcare industry with greater AI advancements in a shorter amount of time, proving the company with:

Access to GPU resources, technical support by NVIDIA experts and other cloud provider resources



Enterprise PoC opportunities curated through the GenAI Open Invitation Network



Investment evaluation and founding opportunities from GenAI Fund and its partners



But prior to being selected as one of six startups to join Cohort 1 - out of over 300 applicants - LIFE AI has been making massive waves as an intelligent layer for human health - reducing barriers for healthcare product development, while making the process 10x faster and 10x cheaper.

The company - founded by former Google engineering leader, Dr. Tuan Cao, and other engineers and scientists from Cornell University, UC Berkeley, and UCSF - already powers precision health services for over 100,000 paid users across seven countries - including the U.S., Korea, Hong Kong, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

LIFE AI has over 100 corporate and institutional partners, including research collaborations with scientists from Stanford, Cornell, and UCSF, as well as a vast hospital network across Asia. The company conducted the largest genetic study on autism in Southeast Asia for $10,000, instead of an estimated $1M+, and helped Kalbe Farma - Southeast Asia's largest pharmaceutical company - launch a personalized stroke prevention product in 6 weeks, instead of the originally planned 24 months.

This dramatic acceleration - reducing a typical 24-month development cycle to just 6 weeks - combined with setting up Southeast Asia’s largest genome sequencing center has served as a blueprint for LIFE AI’s platform capacity and capability, and is a pivotal proof point for the company’s value proposition.

LIFE AI will bring its blossoming revenue model and platform offerings to the FastTrack AI Accelerator, transitioning from a traditional model to an AI-first “Model-as-a-Service” strategy, with a strong emphasis on real products, real customers, and real revenue.

Being selected to such a prestigious program marks an exciting milestone in LIFE AI’s journey to scale AI innovation and drive meaningful impact across Southeast Asia. Over the ensuing 12 weeks, the FastTrack AI Accelerator will provide compute power of up to $1M, technical support from NVIDIA, and hands-on guidance to accelerate impactful outcomes.

LIFE AI is proud to join this pioneering first Cohort that will shape the future of applied AI with innovation, speed, and scale - a journey that will be instrumental in continuing our excellence in providing end-to-end solutions for healthcare product development and natively integrating blockchain for ownership, privacy, and transparency.

About LIFE AI

LIFE AI is a Singapore-based company operating a foundational AI platform that enables businesses to launch life science products, such as precision health and drug discovery, from idea-to-market in a faster timeframe, at a lesser cost. The company is pioneering the future of health by building the Intelligence Layer of Human Health - a new foundational infrastructure where real humans, AI compute, and impact-driven models converge in a forward-thinking co-creation ecosystem.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/075eb1ce-ccb2-4869-a597-374ac899818f