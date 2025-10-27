Sydbank A/S share buyback programme: transactions in week 43

Company Announcement No 49/2025

Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa
Denmark



Tel +45 74 37 37 37
Fax +45 74 37 35 36



Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
sydbank.dk





27 October 2025 

Dear Sirs

Sydbank A/S share buyback programme: transactions in week 43
On 26 February 2025 Sydbank A/S announced a share buyback programme of DKK 1,350m. The share buyback programme commenced on 3 March 2025 and will be completed by 31 January 2026.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of Sydbank A/S and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:

 Number of sharesVWAPGross value (DKK)
Accumulated, most recent
Announcement

2,094,000		 

959,541,180.00
20 October 2025
21 October 2025
22 October 2025
23 October 2025
24 October 2025		15,000
15,000
        16,000
        16,000
16,000		518.19
519.97
515.08
523.03
521.73		7,772,850.00
7,799,550.00
8,241,280.00
8,368,480.00
8,347,680.00
Total over week 4378,000 40,529,840.00
Total accumulated during the
share buyback programme

2,172,000		 

1,000,071,020.00

All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Sydbank A/S.

Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.

Following the above transactions, Sydbank A/S holds a total of 2,173,753 own shares, equal to 4.24% of the Bank’s share capital.

Yours sincerely
        
Mark Luscombe        Jørn Adam Møller
CEO        Deputy Group Chief Executive

