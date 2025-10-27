Abstract’s Founder to Discuss How Real-World Experience Is Shaping the Path to AGI at Future Lawyer USA 2025

BOSTON, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abstract , the developer and provider of the first proactive public policy superintelligence platform, announced today that Abstract’s co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Pat Utz, will be presenting “The Path To AGI: Scalability Meets Experience” at Future Lawyer USA on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at 4:15 pm Eastern, at the Ropes & Gray Offices in Boston.

Over the past two years, the legal technology market has grown from $30.33 billion in 2024 to $32.98 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%, according to The Business Research Company . AI adoption within law firms has seen a particularly sharp increase, rising from 11% in 2023 to 30% in 2024. Among firms with 100 or more attorneys, adoption jumped to 46%, up from 16% the previous year, according to the American Bar Association's Legal Technology Survey Report . As adoption has increased, so has the race toward Artificial General Intelligence (AGI).

“The race toward AGI isn’t just about scaling bigger models — it’s about giving AI real-world experience,” said Utz. “Vertical AI systems that learn from industry-specific data and daily practitioner feedback are what will make AI genuinely useful — and may ultimately bring us closer to true intelligence.”

During Utz’s presentation, he will examine how verticalized AI — systems designed for specific industries — can combine proprietary domain data with continuous human feedback from legal practitioners in the field. These iterative feedback loops allow AI systems to develop a kind of contextual awareness and judgment that begins to resemble real experience. Utz will also explore how the growing ecosystem of vertical AI companies could then collectively move us closer to AGI — not through sheer computational scale, but through the integration of specialized, experience-driven intelligence across sectors.

Attendees will learn first-hand about:

Limiting AI Overwhelm

Differentiating between AI tools

Current impact of AI in the industry

Where verticalized AI is headed

Pat Utz co-founded Abstract alongside Matthew Chang (COO) and Mohammed Hayat (CTO) in 2020 and has since grown it into a VC-backed AI company. As a first-generation American, Pat is passionate about increasing equitability by making complex datasets accessible to the general public. He alongside his Abstract co-founders were named to the 2023 Forbes 30 Under 30, Los Angeles for being at the forefront of AI-powered disruption in LegalTech. Now headquartered in New York, Abstract sits at the intersection of multiple data sets and is focused on delivering proactive policy insights for AmLaw200s,In-house counsel, and government relations professionals.

Abstract Meetings

For more information on Abstract at Future Lawyer or to schedule a meeting, contact sales@abstract.us or call +1-507-615-4305.

About Abstract

Abstract is an artificial intelligence company that has developed the first proactive public policy superintelligence platform focused on delivering real-time insights on proposed and existing government policy and regulations to enterprises and their internal teams across legal, finance, product, and human resources. Abstract surfaces the most relevant risks and opportunities contextualized to each business' unique needs and risk profile. Founded in 2020 after a university senior thesis project, the company has worked with more than 200 organizations. For more information, visit Abstract.us , LinkedIn , email us at sales@abstract.us or call +1-507-615-4305.

Contact:

Theresa Smith

Kickstart Consulting for Abstract

818-704-8481

tsmith@kickstartconsulting.com

