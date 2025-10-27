Esperion Announces New Analyses from CLEAR Outcomes to be Presented at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2025

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esperion (NASDAQ: ESPR) today announced that an oral presentation and a poster presentation have been accepted for presentation at the AHA Scientific Sessions 2025 in New Orleans, LA, November 7-10, 2025.

Oral Presentation

Bempedoic acid monotherapy, LDL cholesterol, and cardiovascular events: a secondary analysis of the CLEAR Outcomes trial

November 9, 2025, 9:45 – 11:00 AM CST

Presenter: Carolina Pires Zingano, MD (Cleveland Clinic)

Poster Presentation

Effects of Bempedoic Acid on Venous Thromboembolism: a Post-Hoc Analysis of the CLEAR Outcomes trial

Moderated Digital Poster Session, VM.MDP.07 Top Clinical and Translational Abstracts in Vascular Medicine:

November 9, 2025, 11:50 AM – 1:05 PM CST

Presenter: Bernardo Frison Spiazzi, MD (Cleveland Clinic)

“The landmark CLEAR Outcomes trial continues to provide clinically meaningful insights that highlight the challenges of statin intolerance and reinforce the importance of expanding treatment options for patients at risk of cardiovascular events due to elevated LDL-C,” said Sheldon Koenig, president and CEO of Esperion.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing new medicines to market that address unmet needs of patients and healthcare professionals. The Company developed and is commercializing the only U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for patients who are at risk for cardiovascular disease and are struggling with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). These medications are supported by the nearly 14,000 patient CLEAR Cardiovascular Outcomes Trial. Esperion continues to build on its success with its next generation program which is focused on developing ATP citrate lyase inhibitors (ACLYi). New insights into the structure and function of ACLYi fully enables rational drug design and the opportunity to develop highly potent and specific inhibitors with allosteric mechanisms.

Esperion continues to evolve into a leading global biopharmaceutical company through commercial execution, international partnerships and collaborations and advancement of its pre-clinical pipeline. For more information, visit esperion.com and follow Esperion on LinkedIn and X .

