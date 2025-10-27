TeleSpecialists Expands TeleEEG Service Line with Comprehensive Coverage Across All Study Types

Fort Myers, Fla., Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TeleSpecialists, a physician-led digital healthcare solution provider, announced significant expansion of its TeleEEG remote interpretation services. The enhanced service line now includes point-of-care, ambulatory, and pediatric EEG studies in addition to the company’s established routine, STAT, and long-term monitoring capabilities. The expansion seamlessly integrates subspecialty expertise into hospital workflows, enhancing EEG capacity, reducing transfers, and enabling more patients to receive expert neurological care without leaving their community.

Studies show that limited inpatient EEG access often leads to interhospital transfers, putting patients at risk of interrupted care and creating costly burdens for facilities. TeleEEG addresses these coverage gaps by delivering comprehensive remote interpretation across all study types. Board-certified neurologists provide timely, accurate analyses with clinical findings documented directly into hospital EMR systems, eliminating the need for patient transfers while maintaining workflow continuity.

"Hospitals can now provide complete EEG services without transferring patients or disrupting their existing workflows," said Molly Reyna, MBA, Chief Strategy and Growth Officer at TeleSpecialists. "This keeps patients close to home, eliminates unnecessary transfer costs and capability gaps, and ensures timely access to expert interpretation when clinical decisions matter most."

This expansion delivers measurable benefits across clinical operations and hospital finances. Continuous specialist coverage eliminates staffing gaps and recruitment cycles while providing 24/7 neurologist access for clinical decision support. Direct EMR integration enables hospitals to maintain clinical control and consistency, without disrupting workflows or requiring staff retraining.

TeleSpecialists has provided digital healthcare solutions to hospital partners for over a decade, with board-certified neurologists delivering care to more than 1.5 million patients nationwide. The TeleEEG expansion follows the recent launch of the company's Outpatient Neurology Service, reinforcing the company’s ongoing investment in comprehensive digital neurology capabilities.

About TeleSpecialists, LLC

TeleSpecialists is the physician-owned digital healthcare solution provider that hospitals nationwide choose when prioritizing superior quality and effective partnership. Since 2014, we have delivered comprehensive teleneurology and telepsychiatry services to more than 1.5 million patients across emergency, inpatient, and outpatient settings. Our board-certified specialists integrate sophisticated technology with clinical expertise to provide rapid, responsive, and reliable consultations that enhance patient access, improve outcomes, and retain revenue. Physician-founded, physician-owned, and physician-led from day one. For more information, visit www.tstelemed.com.

###