Sunrise Realty Trust Commits $30.0 Million to a $45.0 Million Senior Bridge Loan to Refinance a Premier Retail Property in Houston, TX

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (“SUNS” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SUNS), a lender on the Tannenbaum Capital Group (“TCG”) Real Estate platform, today announced that it has committed $30.0 million to a $45.0 million senior bridge loan originated by TCG Real Estate for the refinancing of a 7-story Class-A retail property in the Galleria sector of Houston, Texas (the “Project”). Affiliated lenders on the TCG Real Estate platform committed the remaining $15.0 million. The Project is a joint venture between John M. Scott III, an experienced leader and industry veteran in hospitality and leisure real estate, and WoodHouse, a luxury hospitality developer founded by Brady Wood.

Located at the intersection of two of Houston’s most desirable areas, Galleria and River Oaks, the Project is 100% fully-leased to an impressive mix of complementary, high-end lifestyle establishments: Park House Houston – a private social club offering extensive cultural programming, dining, socializing and working spaces; Ciel Restaurant – an upscale restaurant and lounge serving Japanese-French cuisine with live music and entertainment; and Fountain Life Longevity Center – a leading-edge healthcare facility co-founded by Tony Robbins that provides advanced AI diagnostics, regenerative medicine and restorative therapeutics.

“Our investment in this project reflects deep conviction in both the property and the market. With its central location in Houston’s most sought-after neighborhoods, a fully leased roster of high-performing tenants, and strong demographic tailwinds, this project is ideally positioned to capture outsized demand,” said Brian Sedrish, Chief Executive Officer of SUNS. “We’re pleased to provide financing that supports the continued growth of a property we believe will remain among the market’s top performers," he added.

About Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc.

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUNS) is an institutional commercial real estate (“CRE”) lender providing flexible financing solutions to sponsors of CRE projects primarily in the Southern United States. It focuses on transitional CRE business plans with the potential for near-term value creation, collateralized by top-tier assets predominantly located in established and rapidly expanding Southern markets. For additional information regarding the Company, please visit www.sunriserealtytrust.com.

About TCG Real Estate

TCG Real Estate refers to a group of affiliated CRE-focused debt funds, including a Nasdaq-listed mortgage REIT, Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUNS), and a private mortgage REIT, Southern Realty Trust Inc. The funds provide flexible financing on transitional CRE properties that present opportunities for near-term value creation, with a focus on top-tier CRE assets located primarily within markets in the Southern U.S. benefiting from economic tailwinds with growth potential. For additional information regarding TCG, please visit www.theTCG.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, including those that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The Company’s forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by words such as “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “potential,” “plan,” “goal” or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Statements, among others, relating to the Company’s beliefs with respect to demand in the Houston, Texas market and the Property’s positioning in the market and are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these statements unless required by law, and the Company cautions you not to rely on them unduly. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and assumptions about future events, which the Company considers reasonable. However, these forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and beyond the Company’s control. Certain factors, risks and uncertainties discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Company’s most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and subsequent filings available on the SEC’s website could cause actual results and performance in the future to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements.

