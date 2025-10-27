Apyx Medical Corporation to Participate in Upcoming November Investor Conferences

CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) (“Apyx Medical;” the “Company”), the manufacturer of a proprietary helium plasma and radiofrequency technology marketed and sold as Renuvion® and the AYON Body Contouring System™, today announced that Charles Goodwin, President and CEO and Matt Hill, CFO will be attending the following upcoming conferences:

Event: 16th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference

Date: Tuesday, November 18, 2025

Location: Sheraton NY Times Square Hotel, New York, NY

Format: 1x1 Meetings

Event: Canaccord Genuity MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum

Date: Thursday, November 20, 2025

Location: Westin NY Grand Central, New York, NY

Format: 1x1 Meetings

To request a meeting with Apyx, investors should contact their Craig Hallum and Canaccord Genuity representatives.

About Apyx Medical Corporation :

Apyx Medical Corporation is an advanced energy technology company with a passion for elevating people’s lives through innovative products, including its Helium Plasma Platform Technology products marketed and sold as Renuvion® and the AYON Body Contouring System™ in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma® in the hospital surgical market. Renuvion and J-Plasma offer surgeons a unique ability to provide controlled heat to tissue to achieve their desired results. The effectiveness of Renuvion and J-Plasma are supported by more than 90 clinical documents. The AYON Body Contouring System™ is an FDA-cleared, groundbreaking, surgeon-designed body contouring system that combines precision, versatility, and innovation in an all-in-one platform. It seamlessly integrates fat removal, closed loop contouring, tissue contraction, and electrosurgical capabilities, empowering surgeons to deliver the most comprehensive body contouring treatments for patients. The Company also leverages its deep expertise and decades of experience in unique waveforms through OEM agreements with other medical device manufacturers. For further information about the Company and its products, please refer to the Apyx Medical Corporation website at www.ApyxMedical.com